The Pioneer Woman just launched ready-to-assemble furniture at Walmart

Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman line is already famous for its beautiful products for your linen closet, kitchen and patio. Now get ready for Drummond's shabby-chic aesthetic to take over the rest of your space. The home chef just launched an all-new line of furniture that's stylish, ready to assemble and it's all under $500.

Ready to upgrade your space with some affordable Pioneer Woman furniture? Keep reading to shop this new furniture collection at Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman dining hutch, $478

The Pioneer Woman dining room table, $268



The Pioneer Woman queen headboard, $225



The Pioneer Woman has everything you need to furnish the cottagecore home of your dreams. These kitchen, dining room and bedroom pieces will take your space to the next level, all at budget-friendly Walmart prices.

Shop The Pioneer Woman's furniture line

Every piece of furniture in The Pioneer Woman's new collection at Walmart is under $500. Stock up to transform your home or just buy a few accent pieces to accentuate the home décor you already have.

The Pioneer Woman dining hutch

Drummond's ranch charm can be in your home with The Pioneer Woman teal dining hutch. Display heirlooms and antique dishes while storing linens in its two-door cabinet. Made from rubber wood, poplar, medium-density fiberboard and red oak veneer, you can elevate your space with this timeless hutch.

The Pioneer Woman dining hutch, $478

Other great items for your kitchen or dining room include a kitchen island and a kitchen cart, which can be rolled from the kitchen to the dining room as needed.

The Pioneer Woman dining room table

Invite loved ones to gather around The Pioneer Woman teal dining table, boasting a classic aesthetic. The table showcases a light brown tabletop complemented by a farmhouse-inspired teal base, bringing rustic charm to your home. Crafted from sturdy wood, it comfortably accommodates six people, making it ideal for meals and family game nights. Whether placed in the dining room, kitchen or any other room, this table is a delightful addition.

The Pioneer Woman dining room table, $268



Need seating for the dining room table? The floral styles of Drummond's dining room chairs and dining room bench will go perfectly with the table above, while the bar-height and counter-height chairs would go well with a kitchen island or countertop.

The Pioneer Woman queen headboard

Enhance your bedroom with The Pioneer Woman queen headboard in either teal (pictured) or in white. It would make a stunning addition for your ideal bed setup. This country-chic headboard effortlessly fits full or queen beds, and its two leg slots facilitate easy attachment to your existing bedframe, allowing for room transformations. The headboard will brighten your bedroom instantly.

The Pioneer Woman queen headboard, $225



While you're upgrading your bedroom with a beautiful headboard, consider adding some of these Pioneer Woman items to complete the look.

