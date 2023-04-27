Watch CBS News
This cast iron dutch oven from The Pioneer Woman is just $30 at Walmart

By Kaylyn McKenna

/ Essentials

Your dutch oven dreams just came true. If you've been dreaming of Le Creuset but worried that it might be a nightmare for your wallet, fret no more. Walmart has an adorable cast iron dutch oven and it's just $30.

The three-quart dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly for an even baking experience. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews, pasta bakes and more. The dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, grills and in the oven. 

It's on sale at Walmart now.

The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40) 

$30 at Walmart

$30 is a steal for a cast iron dutch oven. But if you have the budget, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off right now. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Amazon

This luxe-looking dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460) 

$370 at Amazon

