This cast iron dutch oven from The Pioneer Woman is just $30 at Walmart
Your dutch oven dreams just came true. If you've been dreaming of Le Creuset but worried that it might be a nightmare for your wallet, fret no more. Walmart has an adorable cast iron dutch oven and it's just $30.
The three-quart dutch oven from Ree Drummond's popular The Pioneer Woman line is made with cast iron, a material that distributes heat evenly for an even baking experience. It can be used to cook all kinds of casseroles, stews, pasta bakes and more. The dutch oven is safe for use on stove-tops, grills and in the oven.
It's on sale at Walmart now.
The Pioneer Woman cast iron 3-quart dutch oven, $30 (reduced from $40)
$30 is a steal for a cast iron dutch oven. But if you have the budget, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off right now. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.
This luxe-looking dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.
Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.
Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)
Best The Pioneer Woman deals at Walmart
CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items. Now, Walmart has discounted tons of best-selling items from the best-selling line so that you can give your kitchen a refresh.
- The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)
- The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $16 (reduced from $22)
- The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)
- The Pioneer Woman 25-piece pantry essentials set, $60 (reduced from $75)
- The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)
Best kitchen appliance deals at Walmart
Give your kitchen countertop an inexpensive makeover with these clearance-priced essentials and appliances. (Want even more sale-priced kitchen finds? Check out our article on the best Walmart kitchen deals.)
- Vitamix One blender, $130 (reduced from $250)
- Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker, $170 (reduced from $200)
- Orfeld cold-press juicer, $63 (reduced from $200)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $89 (reduced from $120)
- Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $68 (reduced from $89)
- GE opal nugget ice maker, $479 (reduced from $579)
