The most popular adult Halloween costumes of 2022, according to Pinterest

Halloween is just weeks away. With time quickly running out before the spookiest holiday of the year, Halloween costumes -- especially the hottest of the year -- are already selling out. If you haven't already ordered your costume for Halloween 2022, now is the time.

Pinterest just unveiled the Pinterest Top 10 Halloween Costumes for 2022, an adult-centric list of the hottest costumes right now. Whether you plan on trick-or-treating with kids or attending a Halloween party with friends, expect to see many of your favorite pop culture icons and characters from television and movies out and about.

The most popular Halloween costumes of 2022

From evil serial killers and notorious fraudsters to iconic singers and sci-fi favorites, CBS Essentials rounded up the 10 best and most popular Halloween costumes for adults in 2022. Some are complete costumes, while others require a bit more DIY work.

But remember -- these costumes are selling out fast. Also, make sure to check shipping details to ensure your costume arrives in time for Halloween on Oct. 31.

'Stranger Things'

Amazon

According to Pinterest, searches for "Stranger Things" inspired costumes increased by 22 times this season. Dressing up like your favorite character from the SciFi favorite is simple with the help of a costume inspired by Max Mayfield or Eleven.

Looking for something simple? Slip on a Hellfire Club T-shirt and some flared pants.

"Stranger Things" Max Mayfield costume, $60

"Stranger Things" Eleven Costume, $39

"Stranger Things" Hellfire Club T-shirt, $20 and up

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Amazon

With all the Oscar buzz surrounding Austin Butler's performance as The King in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie, Elvis and Priscilla Presley might be the hottest couple's costume of the year. Searches increased by 19 times for the couple. Amazon sells an Aloha Elvis jumpsuit from Rubie's, embellished in glitter and complete with a red scarf. For Priscilla, Shein makes a white crochet dress mirroring one of her most iconic looks, which paired with a wig and go-go boots, completes the perfect costume.

Rubie's Elvis costume, $44 and up

Shein crochet white dress, $48

Ellie go-go boots, $27 and up

Linfairy black wig, $28

Patrick Bateman from 'American Psycho'

Amazon

The movie "American Psycho," based on the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel by the same name, was released over 22 years ago. However, searches for Patrick Bateman, the serial killer at the center of the plot, have increased by 18 times this year.

Channeling the yuppie murderer is incredibly simple: Wear a suit and tie already in your closet with a plastic raincoat sprayed with "blood" and carry an ax. (Carrying a Huey Lewis and the News CD is also an option.)

Hagon clear raincoat (pack of 2), $17

Bobisuka fake blood, $20

Skeleteen ax prop, $10

Huey Lewis and the News, "Fore!", $11

'Top Gun'

Amazon

With the long-awaited 2022 release of "Maverick," the sequel to "Top Gun," it comes as no surprise that costumes inspired by the film will be plentiful in 2022. Pinterest maintains that searches are up six times compared to last year. Dressing like your favorite aviator is incredibly simple with a Rubie's 'Top Gun' costume, which includes the jumpsuit and baseball hat. Aviators not included!

Rubie's "Top Gun" costume, $60 and up

J+S Aviator-style sunglasses, $19

Anna Delvey

Yandy

Anna Delvey conned New York society into shelling out millions to fund her lavish jet-setting lifestyle. After the airing of the Netflix series surrounding her life and crimes, she skyrocketed to international fame. She also makes the perfect Halloween costume, according to Pinterest. All you need to achieve Anna's iconic look? A black dress and a Con Heiress costume kit from Yandy.

Yandy Con Heiress costume kit, $30

Harley Quinn

Amazon

While Harley Quinn has been around for years, expect to see lots of people dressed up like the DC Comics superhero, with searches up four times. Rubie's makes a great costume inspired by "Suicide Squad," with fishnet tights, her jacket and trademark T-shirt included.

Rubie's Harley Quinn costume, $40 and up

Avril Lavigne

Amazon

Call it a comeback! "Avril Lavigne Halloween costume" searches increased by three times this year, coinciding with the release of her comeback album. Many people opt to pair one of the star's trademark plaid skirts with knee socks, fishnet tights and a black baby tee, adding a pink streak to their hair.

Plaid skirt, $22 and up

Dani from 'Hocus Pocus'

Amazon

Even though Dani, played by Thora Birch, isn't in "Hocus Pocus 2," expect to see her on the streets this Halloween. "Dani Hocus Pocus costume" searches increased three times.

Dani Dennison costume, $49

Maddie and Cassie from 'Euphoria'

Amazon

"Euphoria," the hit HBO show, is inspiring costumes this Halloween. Per Pinterest, "Maddie and Cassie Euphoria costume" searches increased by three times. An easy way to get the look? A cheerleading costume, nearly identical to the one Maddie wears.

Maddie cheerleading costume, $42

'Lord of the Rings'

Amazon

"The Rings of Power" is one of the most popular shows of the year. However, it is costumes from "Lord of the Rings" that are trending on Pinterest as searches have doubled since last year. This officially licensed "Lord of the Rings" costume cloak will immediately transform you into Arwen.

Rubie's "Lord of the Rings" costume, $60

