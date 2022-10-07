The best Halloween costumes for kids in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Halloween is just weeks away. The top costumes of the year – including our top picks – are selling out fast. If you haven't already ordered costumes for your children, now is the time.

Top products in this article:

Rubie's Baby Yoda costume, $20 and up

Inflatable T-Rex costume, $33

Mandalorian costume, $36 (reduced from $60)

Light up LED unicorn costume, $37

Similar to the top adult costumes of the year, expect this year's top Halloween costumes for kids to be popular characters from their favorite television shows and movies.

However, there will also be a lot of classic costumes with a twist – mermaids with sequin tails, totally inflatable dinosaur costumes or unicorn outfits powered by LED lights.

From babies to tweens, CBS Essentials rounded up the top Halloween costumes of the year to help with your shopping.

One more tip: Make sure to check the shipping dates before you order. You might have to pay extra to ensure costumes arrive on time!

'The Little Mermaid'

Disney

Expect to see lots of Ariel costumes this year, thanks to the highly anticipated 2023 release of the live-action "The Little Mermaid" film.

You can purchase an official Ariel costume straight from Disney.

Disney Ariel costume collection, $10 and up

Lola & the Boys sparkly mermaid

Lola and the Boys

If you feel like getting a little creative, this gorgeous pink mermaid tail skirt paired with a sequin bomber jacket from Lola & the Boys will definitely turn heads.

Added bonus? Both pieces can be worn year-round.

Lola & the Boys paillette pink mermaid tail skirt, $56

Lola & the Boys sequin bomber, $88

'Paw Patrol' costumes: Chase, Marshall and Skye

Amazon

According to Costumes.com, children are gravitating toward "Paw Patrol" costumes this year. Skye, Marshall and Chase are popular choices.

If you really want to make their Halloween special, consider a light-up costume. These costumes with illuminated hats and badges are available for all their favorite "Paw Patrol" characters.

Chase light-up costume, $41 and up

Marshall light-up costume, $40 and up

Skye light-up costume, $56

'Justice League' costumes: Wonder Woman, The Flash and Batman

Amazon

Expect to see all the DC Comics superheroes from "Justice League" roaming the streets.

According to Costumes.com, this year children want to dress up as Wonder Woman, The Flash and Batman.

Rubie's Batman costume, $36 and up

Rubie's Wonder Woman costume, $26 and up

Rubie's The Flash costume, $30 and up

Harley Quinn costume

Amazon

Harley Quinn made it onto the top children's costume list by Costumes.com. The look is also one of Pinterest's most-searched costumes of the year for adults.

Dressing up like the "Birds of Play" heroine is easy, with this inexpensive one-and-done costume on Amazon.

Harley Quinn costume, $25 and up

Inflatable T-Rex costume

Amazon

A lot of children love dinosaurs, so what better way to pay homage to the largest dino in history than with this fun, inflatable T-Rex costume?

Inflatable T-Rex costume, $33

Spider Man costume

Amazon

If your kid wants to dress up as Spider Man this year, make sure to place your order ASAP. Amazon says this costume is a No.1 bestseller.

Choose from three different versions and multiple sizes.

Spider Man costume, $30

'The Mandalorian' costumes

Shop Disney

Shop Disney has everything you need for the perfect "The Mandalorian" Halloween costume, including looks for both the Mandalorian and Darth Vader.

Prices on both costumes were recently slashed, so you can save up to 40% off.

Mandalorian costume, $36 (reduced from $60)

Darth Vader costume, $54 (reduced from $60)

Baby Yoda

Amazon

How stinkin' cute is this Baby Yoda costume?

You can dress your little child up like THE Child. Available in both infant and toddler sizes, prepare to experience cuteness overload with this Baby Yoda costume from Rubie's.

Rubie's Baby Yoda costume, $20 and up

'Top Gun: Maverick' costumes

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the top grossing movie in 2022 so far.

This unisex costume from Spirit Halloween includes a jumpsuit and cap. Not only is it the perfect look for your little aviator, it's sure to keep them warm.

Rubie's 'Top Gun: Maverick' costume, $50

Light up LED unicorn costume

Amazon

This LED unicorn costume comes in several color schemes and is sure to light up your kid's Halloween.

The full look comes with a rainbow tutu dress and unicorn horn headband.

Light up LED unicorn costume, $37

Related content from CBS Essentials: