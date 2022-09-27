CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and so is Amazon's early Black Friday sale, the Prime Early Access Sale. So it's a smart idea to get started on making your holiday gift wish list now.

One of the easiest ways to build and share a holiday wishlist is with Amazon's holiday gift list feature. Find out how to make your own gift list to help your friends and family get you the gifts that you really want this Christmas and Hanukkah.

Preview Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (Oct. 11-12)

Create your own Amazon gift list

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Furbo 360 dog camera, $210

Creating an Amazon gift list makes holiday shopping easier for everyone. Friends and family will know exactly what you want and can make sure that nobody else already bought it for you. An Amazon gift list is a good way to make sure that any clothing you're gifted will be sized appropriately. Plus, there's no need for gift givers to worry about tracking down your address -- Amazon will know exactly where to send everything.

Keep reading to find out how to build an Amazon gift list for the holidays. We've also provided some helpful gift suggestions to help you start adding items to your list.

How to build an Amazon gift list for the holidays

Creating a holiday list on Amazon is actually quite simple. First, go to Amazon's holiday gift list page.

Then scroll down and select "Create a Holiday Gift List". Fill in your information and follow the on-screen instructions. During setup, you can tell Amazon whether you'd like to know which items have been purchased or keep it a surprise (this is recommended, especially for younger kids).

Once you've created your list, you can easily add items to it as you browse Amazon. When you find a product you'd like to add to your holiday list select the "add to registry and gifting" drop-down button under the "add to cart" button. Then, choose your holiday list and save your selection.

You can also add tags to list items to categorize them. This is helpful if you want to create a family list and differentiate who each item was requested by.

Once you've built your list, share the link with your friends and family.

What to add to your Amazon holiday gift list

One of the benefits of creating a gift list early is that you have plenty of time to update it throughout the season. Sitting down and thinking of a list can be challenging, especially for adults that are often focused on their children's holiday wishes rather than their own. With an Amazon holiday list, you can add things as you casually browse the site.

If you need more Christmas and Hanukkah ideas, we've curated some of the top gifts of 2022 below. Be sure to check back throughout the rest of the year for more gift guides from CBS Essentials.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. Add it to your holiday wishlist to prepare for your new year's fitness goals.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499

Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

AirPods are always a popular addition to holiday wish lists, so consider adding the latest version to your 2022 Amazon holiday gift list.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $299

Furbo 360 dog camera

Furbo

If you have pets at home, the Furbo 360 is a great addition to your family's wish list. This 360-degree rotating camera from Furbo is equipped with night vision, two-way audio and treat-tossing capabilities, so you can let Fido know he's a good boy, even when you're gone. The camera connects to your phone via app for an easily accessible livestream, and will send you alerts when barking or significant movement is detected.

Furbo 360 dog camera, $210

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket, $47 (reduced from $55)

Laneige lip sleeping mask

Amazon

Treat yourself or a loved one to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Nuface Trinity starter kit

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

It's popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers -- the beauty device is rated 4.2 stars.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $288 (reduced from $339)

Lego Marvel: I am Groot



Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy

Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $40 after coupon (reduced from $45)

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $89 (reduced from $100)

