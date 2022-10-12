October Prime Day sale: The best Ninja kitchen appliance deals at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ninja

Attention shoppers, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here! As part of the mega-sales event, Amazon is offering deals on Ninja cookware and kitchen appliances. We've searched Amazon for the best deals you can shop now on must-have Ninja kitchen appliances. We found sales on blenders, air fryers and cookware sets.

Here are our top sale-priced Ninja kitchen appliance picks.

Top products in this article:

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $300 (reduced from $350)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $330 (reduced from $400)

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

Ninja's cookware and small kitchen appliances are consistently top-rated on Amazon. Right now, you can score some great deals on a wide range of Ninja kitchen products. Consider treating yourself to a multi-purpose air fryer to make holiday dinners a bit easier, or a new blender for making fall and winter soups.

Below are the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Ninja kitchen appliances.

And don't forget: Many Prime Early Access deals are only for Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on Ninja cookware and appliances

Start shopping the best deals on Ninja cookware sets, air fryers, and more right now.

Ninja professional blender: $80

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $20 off at Amazon during the Prime Day-like sale.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $120

Amazon

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries. The Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, make yogurt, bake/roast, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $120 (reduced from $140)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set: $330



Amazon

If you need to update your kitchen cookware, consider this top-rated, 12-piece set from Ninja. It features a mix of frying pans, saucepans, sauté pans, and pots in different sizes. All of the pots and pans included in the Ninja 12-Piece cookware set are non-stick, oven-safe and have a scratch-resistant coating.

This set also makes a great Christmas gift, wedding gift, housewarming gift or starter set for a new apartment.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick premium 12-piece cookware set, $330 (reduced from $400)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $230

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more. It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $300 (reduced from $350)

More kitchen deals to shop at Amazon's October Prime Day sale

It's not just Ninja appliances on sale during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can save on Keurig, KitchenAid and more top brands as well.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (regularly $100)

Instant Pod 3-in-1 coffee maker: $160

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pod espresso and coffee maker has a 4.2-star rating and many positive reviews, including this one:

"I am in love with this product. I raved about it so much my husband told me I had to write a review," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the Instant Pot device. "The frother is easy to use, set up, clean, does hot and cold, is quick and so versatile. I have been frothing every beverage in my house (least it seems that way).

I wasn't sure I was going to use all the settings (cold froth, latte, cappuccino, and just warm) but the warming setting is great for warming up teas, tea concentrate, coffee or coffee concentrate. It's an easy way to make a chai lattes, pumpkin spice milk (yes, it's awesome thank me later), turmeric milk, cold brew whatever. Great product and especially for the price and the space it takes up."

Instant Pod coffee maker, $160 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350

KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: $260

KitchenAid Store via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus is a great option for people with limited counter space. The device weighs less than the larger model, making it easier to move around your kitchen.

It features 10 speeds. According to the brand, its 3.5-quart bowl can mix up to five dozen cookies at once.

This KitchenAid device is majorly discounted during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sales event.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, $260 (regularly $380)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart): $119

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Pro is on sale right now on Amazon. A 6-quart model is also on sale on Amazon.

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (8 quart), $119 (reduced from $190)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $110

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $110 (regularly $189)

