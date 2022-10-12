October Prime Day: The best early Black Friday deals on the Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Our bestselling Samsung "The Frame" 2022 is on sale at Amazon and Samsung during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It's the last hours of Amazon's October Prime Day deals, so grab a TV for a discounted price while you still can.

Keep reading to see how you can score deals on "The Frame" 2022, "The Frame" 2021, Amazon gift cards and more Samsung TVs.

We've found the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals on the 2022 "The Frame" Samsung TV. The latest model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version upscales TV and movies to 4K.

Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over last year's model. The latest versions of "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

It's a great time to buy the top-rated Samsung TV. Samsung has also slashed the price of "The Frame" 2022. The retailer is offering a free customizable bezel with the purchase of any 2022 model of "The Frame."

'The Frame' TV 2022

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K TV set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

All "The Frame" 2022 TVs come with a customizable bezel. Prices vary by size and bezel color.

All sizes of the 2022 "The Frame" smart TV are on sale at Amazon during the Amazon Prime Early Access deals event. The smart TV is also on sale at Samsung. Samsung is matching Amazon pricing (within $2) and you don't need to be a Prime member to shop there.

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,098 (reduced from $1,298)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022 (beige bezel), $1,598 (regularly $1,898)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,200 (reduced from $3,000)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021)

Samsung via Best Buy

Amazon has great deals on the 2021 Samsung "The Frame." This screen can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows.

"The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $819 (regularly $948)

50" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $924 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,169 (reduced from $1,398)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,528 (regularly $1,798)

Shop Samsung TV deals during October Prime Day

Shop the best early Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs including deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Now is a great time to invest in a new TV for football season or for watching spooky Halloween movies. Samsung makes a wide ranges of top-rated TVs that provide premium picture quality and innovative designs. But a top-rated Samsung TV doesn't have to cost top dollar. We've found plenty of on-sale Samsung TVs during Amazon's Prime Day II sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Hurry, the sale ends today.

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while gaming. It's not an OLED, but the LCD still displays vivid colors.

The Samsung TU-8300 is a budget-friendly option with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. While 120 Hz is ideal for current-generation gaming systems, this TV still provides good performance for casual gamers.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

65" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $648 (reduced from $800)

Samsung 'The Sero'

Samsung

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position, or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

The 43-inch screen is on sale at Amazon now.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $988 (regularly $1,498)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Amazon

If 4K isn't enough for you, try an 8K TV. Though very little content is available in native 8K (for now), the Samsung Neo QLED 8K uses AI to intelligently upscale whatever content you're watching to 7,680 × 4,320 pixels.

These 8K smart TVs also feature anti-glare screens, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. The Neo smart 8K TV is on sale at Amazon in a range of sizes.

65" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,798 (reduced from $4,998)

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $4,798 (reduced from $6,498)

85" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $5,998 (reduced from $8,498)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

This smart TV with 4K-upscaling offers Samsung Smart Hub. The feature shows you all your favorite movies, TV shows, music, apps and games in one place.

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV is on sale at both Amazon and Samsung right now. To shop these Prime Early Access Sale deals at Amazon you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Everyone can grab this deal at Samsung, however.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,298 (reduced from $1,698)

65" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,598 (reduced from $2,298)

Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV



Samsung

If you want to enjoy Samsung's QLED display and gaming features, but don't want to break the bank, try this budget-friendly offering from Samsung. This model features a dual LED display that provides higher contrast by using both warm and cool LED backlights. It also features a quantum dot HDR display, which allows colors to appear more vibrant and lifelike on screen.

The Q60A model includes Samsung's gaming features, super ultra-wide game-view and game bar. It also includes auto low latency mode, which automatically detects when you are playing games and reduces lag time in response.

This Samsung model is on sale at Amazon and Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $548 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $788 (reduced from $845)

Right now, you'll find better deals on this model at Samsung.

43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

60" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,000)

65" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series

Samsung Store via Amazon

This Samsung OLED TV is massively marked down during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This TV model features 4K-upscaling. Have the home-theater experience with this TV's Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound. This smart TV is compatible with your favorite voice assistants. One of the TV's coolest features is sunrise and sunset times. These built-in times intelligently adapt your TV display to reduce blue light for maximum eye comfort.

65" Samsung OLED 4K S95B series, $1,998 (regularly $2,998)

