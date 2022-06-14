The best spring cleaning deals: Last minute sales on washers and dryers, dishwashers, vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are spring cleaning deals available now at Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair and more. Getty Images

There are only a few days left in spring. Fortunately, it's not too late to do a deep clean -- or save on the best cleaning tools.

There's still time to save on Roomba robot vacuums with automatic dirt disposal, state-of-the-art Samsung washing machines and dryers and more. Here are the best deals we found right now.

Best front-load washer dryer set deal: Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,098 (regularly $3,198)

Best top-load washer dryer set deal: Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,458 (regularly $1,998)

Top-rated Samsung dual fuel range: Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,998 (reduced from $3,800)

If you're planning on mounting a big spring cleaning effort, make sure you have all the supplies you need for a squeaky clean house on hand before getting started. It's the perfect time to shop for cleaning essentials such as a new Samsung washer and dryer -- you can save $800 on a front-loading washer and dryer set with all the latest features.

Looking to get more organized? There are a lot of great cleaning organization deals to find on storage bins, hampers and more at The Container Store right now.

Amazon has a number of storage solutions on sale, as well, including this deal on a shelving unit that's very similar in style to the Ikea Kallax.

The best deals on vacuums, washers, dryers and more cleaning essentials

We've collected some of the best spring cleaning deals on robot vacuums, home organization tools and more below. Find specials on brands from Miele to Swiffer. Don't miss these deals at Walmart, Samsung, Wayfair and more stores.

(Looking for more spring cleaning essentials? Check out our coverage of the best smart robot vacuums, the best rated stick vacuums, the best Dyson vacuums and our roundup of the top-rated and best vacuums in 2022.)

Save $1,100 on this Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

The popular Samsung washer and dryer, an Essentials readers' favorite, uses AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles for your laundry. And because they're Wi-Fi connected, they can be controlled entirely by smartphone. You can remotely start or stop your appliance, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

The washer comes with Samsung's OptiWash technology to sense soil levels and improve cleaning, as well as Samsung's CleanGuard antimicrobial technology that helps keep the inside of the washer drum smelling fresh.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $2,098 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Save $300 on the Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA)

Samsung

This Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher is really quiet. At just 39 decibels, it has about the same level of sound output as a quiet library.

A Samsung customer who purchased the appliance called it "silent magic." "It washes so quietly that I could almost feel like it was invisible, I had to go look at the buttons to see if it was really working," they wrote in their review of the product.

The appliance is fingerprint-resistant, with a third rack for silverware and an adjustable upper rack. The Samsung kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can remotely monitor and control the dishwasher from your smartphone.

Samsung smart linear wash dishwasher (39 dBA), $999 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung also makes a designer, Bespoke version of the smart linear wash 39 dBA dishwasher. Bespoke kitchen appliances are available in complementary colors to the Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, including the shades "navy" and "Tuscan steel".

Samsung Bespoke smart linear wash dishwasher (39dBA), $1,048 (reduced from $1,299)

Save $900 on the Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new laundry pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

You can add 3 years of Samsung Care+ parts and labor coverage (a $360 value) for just $1 more.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,998 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately. You'll save $450 on each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $999 (regularly $1,449)

Save $550 on the Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Samsung

Save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" writes an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,458 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $729 (regularly $999)

Save $650 on the Samsung AirDresser with steam refresh and sanitize cycle



Samsung

Is ironing the bane of your existence? Then invest in the new AirDresser from Samsung. This futuristic bedroom appliance steams away wrinkles, refreshes your laundry's scent and removes 99.9% of common bacteria and dust mites from fabric. Just drop a fabric softener sheet in the slot, add some filtered water to the reservoir and run a cycle. The AirDresser will dry your clothes with gentle heat when it's done. There's also setting to dehumidify your closet/bedroom.

AirDresser Grand with steam refresh in mirror finish, $1,249 (reduced from $1,900)

iRobot Roomba 670: $184

iRobot via Walmart

This smart vacuum device features a three stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions pet hair, dirt and debris from your floors. The robot vacuum's auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height when cleaning carpets and hard floors. The device has a 90 minute run time. Save almost $100 at Walmart.

iRobot Roomba 670, $184 (regularly $275)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $399

iRobot via Amazon

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $399 (reduced from $549)

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows: $26



Beckham Luxury Linens via Amazon

If your old pillows have lost their shape and their cool side, consider this two-pack. These pillows are stuffed with a cooling down alternative and covered with a soft 250-thread count cover.

Beckham Hotel Collection queen bed pillows, $26 after coupon (regularly $50)

Furinno 3-tier open bookcase: $32

Walmart

Get all your miscellaneous books and collectibles organized with a new bookcase or two. The Furinno Pasir, an alternative to the incredibly popular (but sold-out) Ikea Billy bookcase, is available in 12 different finishes.

Best of all, it's only $32 at Amazon, making it less expensive than the Ikea version ($50).

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $32 (reduced from $31)

Looking for something a little bigger? You can pick up a 4-tier Furinno bookcase at Amazon for around the same price.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer: $53

Amazon

These ClosetMaid organizing cubes are similar to the Ikea Kallax shelving unit, and more affordable. Find them in seven colors and eight sizes.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (6 cube), $53 (reduced from $59)

ClosetMaid Cubeicals organizer (12 cube), $148

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count): $8.97



Walmart

Stock up on Swiffer Sweeper wet pad refills for less. These wet pads have a lavender scent.

Swiffer Sweeper Wet Pad refills (24 count), $8.97 (reduced from $15.94)

Need the full kit? You can get a full 2-in-1 Swiffer Sweeper setup at Walmart, including a mop and 10 refill pads.

Swiffer Sweeper Kit (mop + 10 count), $13

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $47



Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart. It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $47 (reduced from $60)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98



Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $128)

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner: $269

Zigma via Walmart

This reviewer-loved robot vacuum can record every area of your room before cleaning to create a virtual real-time map to accurately plan your route and identify obstacles. The device features a super suction and wiping function, multi-floor mapping and is compatible with multiple home assistants.

Zigma Spark-980 robot vacuum and mop cleaner, $269 (reduced from $500)





