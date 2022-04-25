CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair is a great place to find deals on washers and dryers, beds, bedding sets, sofas, air fryers and more. But there are even more great Wayfair deals on the way. The website's annual Prime Day-like sale, Way Day 2022, is coming up on April 27 and 28, 2022. To prepare, we've found the best early Way Day deals at Wayfair ahead of Way Day 2022.

The top products in this article:

4.8-star-rated propane grill deal: Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill, $290 (reduced from $490)

Best Way Day patio deal: Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group, $250 (reduced from $1,100)

Best Way Day mattress deal: Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress, $141 and up (reduced from $400 and up)

Wayfair's huge sale, Way Day 2022, is almost here. The sale, slated for later this week, offers steep discounts on home goods, limited-time flash deals and free shipping on everything.

If you hate waiting and want to shop deals right now, Wayfair has plenty of home items on sale this instant, including kitchen gadgets, must-have home appliances, bedroom and living room essentials and more. Keep reading to discover the best deals at Wayfair ahead of Way Day 2022.

Best Early Way Day 2022 deals

Way Day doesn't start until Thursday, but some Way Day deals are available now. Besides, you don't want to wait -- many of these Way Day deals are selling out.

Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress

Wayfair

Looking to swap out your tired old mattress on the cheap, or set up an inexpensive guest room for your summer guests? Wayfair has you covered with this killer early Way Day deal: You can get a Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress for as low as $141 for the twin size, $188 for the full size, $230 for the queen size and $274 for the king size. Wayfair reviewers rate the mattress 4.6 stars, saying it's the "most on the market for the price."

Wayfair Sleep 12" medium cooling gel mattress, $141 and up (reduced from $400 and up)

Cloer tufted upholstered low profile bed

Wayfair

If you also need a new bed to go with that new mattress, the Cloer tufted upholstered bed by Mercury Row is also on sale now through Way Day. It can be had for as little as $100 for a twin size bed, up to $170 for the king size bed. The bed is available in gray, cream, denim blue and light gray, though some size-and-color combinations are unavailable.

Top your new bed with some new bed sheets while you're at it -- Andover Mills' Mirabel microfiber sheet sets start at just $12, another Way Day 2022 deal. (King size sheet sets are $20.) They're available in 13 colors.

Cloer tufted upholstered bed, $100 and up (reduced from $243 and up)

Andover Mills Mirabel microfiber sheet sets, $12 and up (reduced from $119)

Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill: $290

Wayfair

Start summer grilling season off right with a new 4.8-star-rated flat top grill. The Blackstone 4 propane grill is the ultimate cookout party accessory, with a 36-inch griddle large enough to cook 28 burgers or 72 hot dogs at once. Includes a removable drip tray.

It's another featured early Way Day 2022 deal: You'll save 41% off its $490 retail price, plus get free shipping.

Blackstone 4 flat top propane grill, $290 (reduced from $490)

Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group

Wayfair

And while we have you thinking about that next summer cookout party, why not provide your guests with a comfy new seating option? This 3-person rattan seating group has the look of thousand-dollar furniture -- but it costs just $250 (that's 77% off!) now through the end of Way Day 2022. The cushions launder easily, and the rattan finish is weather-resistant. It's sure to class up any porch or patio.

You'll want to hurry on this one -- some color options have already sold out.

(Want more outdoor furniture options? Check out the best patio and garden deals right now.).

Holliston Wicker 3-person outdoor seating group, $250 (reduced from $1,100)

T-Fal aluminum 12-piece nonstick cookware set

Wayfair

Level up your indoor cooking with a new nonstick cookware set from T-fal, on sale for Way Day 2022. This 12-piece set, a nice upgrade over basic kitchen cookware, features silicone stay-cool handles, vented glass lids and the T-fal thermo-stop heat indicator.

Includes 8-inch and 10.25-inch fry pans, a 5.0-quart covered Dutch oven, and 1.0-quart, 2.0-quart, and 3.0-quart covered sauce pans. You also get a nylon solid spoon and slotted spatula.

T-Fal aluminum 12-piece nonstick cookware set, $135 (reduced from $300)

Cuisinart AirFryer

Cuisinart via Wayfair

This Cuisinart air fryer is almost 40% off right now. It can be heated up to 450 degrees and can cook for up to an hour straight. Unlike many other air fryers, this one has a viewing window so you can see your food crisping without having to open it and let all the heat escape. This stainless-steel air fryer features a non-stick interior and comes with a fry basket.

Shop all the best air fryers here.

Cuisinart AirFryer, $115 (regularly $185)

Big Joe bean bag chair

Big Joe via Wayfair

This small bean bag chair makes a cozy addition to any playroom. The comfy seat is filled with fluffy bean filling and is lightweight to carry. It's covered in a strong, durable fabric and features child-proof closures. It's available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, including zebra print.

Big Joe bean bag chair, $25 (regularly $40)

SOLD OUT: Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $75

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is a seven-function kitchen appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

(Not the right Instant Pot for you? Check out these other Instant Pot deals.)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Santino wide reversible sofa and chaise

Three Posts via Wayfair

Customize your living-room setup with this reversible sofa and chaise. The chaise can be removed to provide further spaced seating or can be attached to the left or right side of the sofa. The 84-inch-long living room staple is available in light and dark grey linen. It features tufted buttons and comes with two navy and white square pillows.

Santino wide reversible sofa and chaise, $699 (regularly $779)

Perdue square arm sleeper

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This velvet couch adds a touch of luxury to your living room. It's the perfect two-seater for hosting friends and can be lowered into a lounging position for TV watching, or fully laid out into a twin bed. The Perdue square arm sleeper is available in a variety of colors.

Perdue square arm sleeper, $519 (regularly $669)

Tianna tufted upholstered low-profile standard bed

Etta Avenue via Wayfair

This low-profile bed is 30% off right now. It features a solid wood frame that comes fully upholstered in a wide variety of colors. Its wingback headboard includes tufted-button details and classic nailhead trim.

The bed is available for mattresses size king and queen. Box spring required. Mattress sold separately.

Tianna tufted upholstered low profile standard bed, $274 (regularly $394)

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Sandra Blue farmhouse duvet cover set

Lauren by Ralph Lauren via Wayfair

This gorgeous blue-and-white Lauren by Ralph Lauren duvet cover set is over 60% off right now. The farmhouse style floral bedding set comes with a duvet and two pillow shams. The set is available for king and queen size duvets.

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Sandra Blue farmhouse duvet cover set, $98 (regularly $270)

Thursa tree floor lamp

Birch Lane via Wayfair

Upgrade your floor lamp to an elegant-looking statement piece with soft fabric drum shades that casts a luminous glow. This tree floor lamp features three positionable lights that will give the perfect glow to your reading nook, bedroom or living room. Bulbs are not included.

Thursa tree floor lamp, $147 (regularly $230)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions

Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions, a great addition to any patio or outdoor space. You can find it in two colors at Wayfair. It's made of an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $723 (reduced from $943)

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table

Wayfair

This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $310 (reduced from $390)

