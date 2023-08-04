CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Do you live somewhere hot and dry? Then a swamp cooler (also known as an evaporative cooler) may be right for you.

Swamp coolers pass air over water-saturated pads, causing the water to evaporate and reduce the room's temperature by 15 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. While they may not achieve the precise temperature control of an air conditioner, many choose to install swamp coolers as a more affordable and energy-efficient alternative. Additionally, various portable evaporative coolers are available for purchase right now. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up the best swamp cooler options with a four-star rating or higher.

It's important to note: These air conditioner alternatives require dry air, so if you live somewhere humid, you might be better off with a dehumidifier.

Below, the best portable swamp coolers in 2023 from Amazon, Wayfair and more. There's an option for a range of budgets and square footage ahead. Some are even suitable for outdoor use.

The best portable swamp coolers in 2023

Check out these swamp coolers from Hessaire, Honeywell and more.

Hessaire MC18M portable evaporative cooling fan

This fan has a 4.8-gallon water tank offering up to 4 hours of use. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor cooling and it can call up to 500 square feet.

"You've got five power settings: High fan with pump; Low fan with pump; High fan only; Low fan only; and Pump only (for saturating your pad before turning on the fan). All of these setting work exactly as expected, and they will keep working until you turn the knob yourself," says an Amazon customer.

"It's a swamp cooler, and that's all it tries to be. Maybe that's why it works so much better than competitor Swiss Army Fans. Yes, there's better-looking units out there--but for the money, it's hard to find anything that works better."

Hessaire MC18M portable evaporative cooling fan, $174

Honeywell 600 CFM portable indoor and outdoor evaporative cooler

This indoor and outdoor evaporative cooler with three fan speeds has a 12.5-gallon water tank and a built-in overflow protection system. Its coverage is 600 square feet per hour. It's even on sale now.

Honeywell 600 CFM portable indoor and outdoor evaporative cooler, $350 (reduced from $400)

Hessaire MC61M portable evaporative cooling fan

This Hessaire evaporative cooling fan for indoor and outdoor use is even stronger than the one above, and its price tag reflects that. It'll cool up to 1,600 square feet.

"Other than having to take this apart to adjust float valve, this is perfect for porch in south Texas. You can fill it from front or hook straight to hose. It really cools," says an Amazon customer. They also called this 4.4-star-rated evaporative cooling fan "worth the money."

Hessaire MC61M portable evaporative cooling fan, $580 (reduced from $720)

Evapolar evaCHILL personal air cooler

If you want a countertop solution to keep nearby, check out the Evapolar evaCHILL personal air cooler. It has an easy-carry handle and cools for about nine hours. It can be powered by a power bank, laptop or power socket. Find it in four colors.

Evapolar evaCHILL personal air cooler, $99

Hessaire MC37M portable evaporative cooling fan

This Hessaire indoor and outdoor evaporative cooling fan cools up to 950 square feet. Its fan has three speeds and it has a 10.3-gallon water tank for up to 4 hours of use.

Hessaire MC37M portable evaporative cooling fan, $375

Arctic Air Tower+ indoor evaporative cooler

This tower evaporative cooler has four fan speeds and can oscillate. It has an auto-off timer, a night light and can cool your space for up to 16 hours.

Arctic Air Tower+ indoor evaporative cooler, $120

