Kyrid via Walmart

The fastest way to brighten up a small space is with a table lamp. Table lamps are great for reading, studying or adding a touch of personality to any part of your home. Because table lamps are typically smaller than floor lamps, table lamps tend to offer more design versatility and decorative elements. These lamps can add warmth to your space, as well as focused and adjustable lighting for nighttime reading and TV watching.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have selected a wide variety of table lamps that will look great in your bedroom, living room, office, dorm and so much more. These staff and customer-loved table lamp options fit a variety of budgets and aesthetics. Keep reading to discover the best table lamps in 2023.

Best table lamps in 2023

Shop top-rated table lamp options from Amazon, Walmart, Urban Outfitters, Lamps Plus and so much more. We've found table lamps with USB ports, table lamps in fun shapes and even some table lamps on sale.

Better Homes & Gardens glass with black base table lamp

Better Homes & Gardens via Walmart

This affordable lamp features a clear glass cone base and black accents. This 18-inch-tall lamp comes with a sleek fabric lamp shade to softly diffuse the light. Bulbs not included.

Better Homes & Gardens glass with black base table lamp, $35

Kyrid table lamp set

Kyrid via Walmart

This set of 21-inch painted bronze metal table lamps includes four LED bulbs. The top and bottom bulbs can work individually or at the same time, providing four lighting options. This table lamp set comes with 5V 2.1A USB ports, two for each lamp base in the front.

Walmart customers love these 4.5-star-rated lamps. "They were even better quality than I expected and absolutely beautiful and so functional. 10 out of 10 truly," wrote a reviewer.

Kyrid table lamp set, $83 (regularly $99)

Ansel vintage glass table lamp

Ansel via Urban Outfitters

This 9.8-inch lamp is inspired by Italian Murano glass. I own this lamp, and mine sits on my bedroom nightstand, where it casts the most warm, comforting glow. It's on sale right now for $20!

Bulb not included, choose from four colors.

Ansel vintage glass table lamp, $79 (regularly $99)

Gantri Focal Task light

Gantri

This 21-inch-tall table lamp makes a great addition to an end table, nightstand or workspace. This adjustable light was inspired by the clinical lights of dentists and tattoo artists. Gantri lights are made from plant-based materials that are biodegradable and according to the brand, emit less CO2 than fossil-based plastic.

Choose from three colors.

Gantri Focal Task light, $298

Simple Designs chrome mini basic table lamp with fabric shade

Simple Designs via Amazon

This $15 lamp comes in 12 colors, so you're sure to find something that works with your color scheme. This 11.8-inch-tall table lamp has a four-star rating on Amazon. Bulb not included.

"This lamp is small, simple and dainty," says an Amazon reviewer. "I now have two and might get a third for the guest bedroom! I think it's perfect for the bedside, doesn't take up much of your night stand, and has just the right brightness for a comfortable ambiance in bed before you sleep; whether you're reading, watching a late night show, or just relaxing."

Simple Designs chrome mini basic table lamp with fabric shade, $15 (regularly $20)

Loftek LED light ball

Loftek via Amazon

If you're still looking for a more affordable (and in stock) version of the viral Ikea light ball, check out this option from Amazon. Because this rechargeable device is not shaped like a traditional lamp and doesn't require a cord, this light piece can sit virtually anywhere. It can provide up to 16 hours of light on a single charge.

It's waterproof and features 16 static RGB colors, 5 brightness adjustments and 3 dynamic lighting modes.

Loftek LED light ball, $21 (regularly $26)

Mabelle table lamp

Urban Outfitters

Want to add a touch of summer rattan to your space? Check out this 11.63-inch Urban Outfitters lamp. It features a cylindrical-shaped, poly-resin base and a woven rattan drum shade.

Plugs in to power on. Bulb not included.

Mabelle table lamp, $129

Andi ceramic and wood midcentury modern table lamp

Lamps Plus

Add midcentury modern charm to your decor with this wood and ceramic table lamp. This 24.5-inch-high table lamp includes an off-white fabric cylinder shade and a seven-foot-long black cord and plug.

Bulb not included.

Andi ceramic and wood midcentury modern table lamp, $90 (regularly $100)

