Best dehumidifiers in 2023

Tabyik via Amazon

If it's hot and humid where you are, and your fan and portable AC just aren't cutting it -- a dehumidifier might be your new favorite home gadget. Dehumidifiers are designed to remove excess moisture from the air. They can help prevent mold and mildew from growing indoors on your furniture and stop those musty summer odors from invading your space. A dehumidifier might also help combat allergies and asthma as well as dust mites.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found a variety of customer-loved dehumidifiers that you can shop right now. All of these moisture-removing gadgets will help prevent muggy indoor air in all of your rooms this summer. These devices all have a four-star rating (or higher) and include tons of positive reviews. Many of these dehumidifier options are on sale now.

Amazon Basics dehumidifier

Amazon Basics

This 4.5-star-rated dehumidifier is ideal for rooms up to 4000 square feet. It includes a timer feature, an auto-defrost function and overflow protection. The unit includes a reusable filter that can be cleaned, plus a removable water collection bin.

"Works perfectly," says an Amazon customer. "This dehumidifier has truly impressed me with its exceptional performance. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, leaving my home feeling fresh and comfortable. The build quality is excellent, and the controls are intuitive. Despite its powerful performance, it operates quietly, allowing me to enjoy a peaceful environment."

Amazon Basics dehumidifier, $127 (regularly $254)

Frigidaire dehumidifier

Frigidaire Store via Amazon

This Frigidaire dehumidifier captures dust from the air and includes a washable filter and custom humidity control for maximized comfort. Front loading bucket with carrying handle and splash guard makes cleaning hassle-free. This 4.3-star-rated device will shut off automatically when the water bucket is full.

"I love that you can set a timer or a percentage of humidity that you want it to run out. Sometimes if I go to bed, I feel that's a little humid. I will run it on a timer for an hour and a half and then I'm comfortably sleeping. The noise is like a high fan noise which is why I have it in the back hallway," says an Amazon customer.

Frigidaire dehumidifier, $199

Midea Cube dehumidifier

Midea via Amazon

The Midea Cube dehumidifier has a unique lift-and-twist design that offers flexibility and capacity. When operating in extended form, it has up to three-times more water tank capacity than traditional dehumidifiers and can run longer without the hassle of frequently emptying the tank. When in nested or drain form, the unit is half the size, allowing compact storage or flexible draining.

The patented sensor and Wi-Fi-enabled app let you remotely monitor humidity and water levels. It also includes multi-directional air intake and up to three fan speeds.

Midea Cube dehumidifier, $278

Tabyik dehumidifier

Tabyik via Amazon

"This little unit removes a LOT of moisture from the air," says an Amazon customer. "I empty it every few days when the tank is full. Love that is flashes red and turns off when full, so a quick peek at it tells you the status. The humidity level in my home registers in the lower to upper 80's so this little unit is really doing it's job. Ordered a 2nd one. Then ordered a 3rd one."

This 4.3-star-rated dehumidifier features a large transparent tank, you can see the water collection volume of the dehumidifier in real-time. There is a groove design at the bottom of the water tank, you can easily take it out, pour water and clean it.

Tabyik dehumidifier, $41 (regularly $46)

Humsure dehumidifier

Humsure via Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated dehumidifier can remove 70 pints of moisture per day from large rooms, covering up to 4500 square feet.

The Humsure dehumidifier's control panel features buttons for easy operation, including drying for stronger dehumidification, humidity for customized settings and a timer for auto-start and auto-stop. It has a powerful built-in air compressor that draws moist air into its coolant-filled coils. The condensed moisture then drips into the reservoir, expelling dry and fresh air into the room.

Humsure dehumidifier, $180 (regularly $249)

Airplus dehumidifier with drain hose

Airplus via Walmart

"This thing pulls a considerable amount of water out of the air," wrote a Walmart reviewer. "Without this unit we would have around 60% humidity in the house and we would always be running our AC to get down to 70 degrees. With this unit, we can leave the temperature at 73 degrees or higher and still feel comfortable in a 2000 square foot home. It has an auto shutoff feature when it fills up or you can attach a hose to a drain."

This 4.5-star-rated dehumidifier features a programmable timer, adjustable fan speed and manual drainage as well as continuous auto drainage with a hose.

Airplus dehumidifier with drain hose, $190 (regularly $350)

