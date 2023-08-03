Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best floor lamps in 2023

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Annika Floor Lamp
Lulu and Georgia

If you need more light in your space, add a floor lamp. But there are so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found plenty of great floor lamps available at Amazon, Walmart and more right now.

Floor lamps can help you change the entire mood of your space. Many come with their own lightbulbs, but you can also swap them out to get the warm or cool look you want.

Below, the best floor lamps in 2023. Find floor lamps in a range of styles from midcentury modern to transitional. We've found both affordable and splurge-worthy picks all rated four stars or more. Whether you need a floor lamp for your living room, bedroom or office, there's an option for you ahead. 

Best floor lamps at Amazon, Walmart and more

These good-looking floor lamps will add some spice to your space. Plus, many are on sale now.

Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp

Hudson Floor Lamp
Anthropolgie

This stunning tropical hardwood lamp from Anthropologie comes in two colors: walnut and black. It has a linen shade and an on/off socket switch. 

Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp, $898

$898 at Anthropologie

Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp

3 Globe Mid Century Modern Floor Lamp
Amazon

This affordable globe floor lamp from Amazon offers a midcentury vibe. It's easy on the eyes thanks to its frosted glass globes and it has an antique brass finish. Find this lamp in other shapes and colors as well.

Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp, $59 after coupon (reduced from $70)

$59 at Amazon

Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp

Thea Floor Lamp
Urban Outfitters

This curved floor lamp from Urban Outfitters has a brushed antique brass finish and a glass globe with a warm Edison bulb. You can also find it in black.

Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp, $199

$199 at Urban Outfitters

Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp

Annika Floor Lamp
Lulu and Georgia

Get the power of two lamps in one with this Lulu and Georgia design. It has a black marble base, black shades and an antique brass finish. 

Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp, $898

$898 at Lulu and Georgia

Addlon floor lamp

addlon Floor Lamp
Amazon

This modern floor lamp with a glass shade is uber-affordable. Since it has a glass shade, it promises to offer more light than lamps with opaque shades. Find it in a range of colors and finishes. 

Addlon floor lamp, $34 (reduced from $40)

$34 at Amazon

Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp

Better Homes & Gardens Transitional Turned Wood Floor Lamp
Walmart

This transitional floor lamp has an off-white lampshade. Its base is made of rubber wood and has a golden oak finish. You can order it with a bulb included or not.

Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp, $80

$80 at Walmart

Nintiue dimmable floor lamp

Dimmable Floor Lamp
Amazon

This floor lamp is dimmable via its rotary switch. Its head rotates for an angle that's right for you. Find this affordable lamp in six colors.

Nintiue dimmable floor lamp, $42

$42 at Amazon

Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp

Blueprint Lighting Fauchard Leaning Floor Lamp
Anthropolgie

If you're down to splurge, this leaning lamp with blown glass globes doubles as a work of art. This functional sculpture comes in a natural brass and is dimmable.

Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp, $4,620

$4,620 at Anthropologie

Related content from CBS Essentials

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 11:43 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.