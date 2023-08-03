Best floor lamps in 2023
If you need more light in your space, add a floor lamp. But there are so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found plenty of great floor lamps available at Amazon, Walmart and more right now.
- Related: How we choose the best products
Floor lamps can help you change the entire mood of your space. Many come with their own lightbulbs, but you can also swap them out to get the warm or cool look you want.
Below, the best floor lamps in 2023. Find floor lamps in a range of styles from midcentury modern to transitional. We've found both affordable and splurge-worthy picks all rated four stars or more. Whether you need a floor lamp for your living room, bedroom or office, there's an option for you ahead.
Best floor lamps at Amazon, Walmart and more
These good-looking floor lamps will add some spice to your space. Plus, many are on sale now.
Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp
This stunning tropical hardwood lamp from Anthropologie comes in two colors: walnut and black. It has a linen shade and an on/off socket switch.
Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp, $898
Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp
This affordable globe floor lamp from Amazon offers a midcentury vibe. It's easy on the eyes thanks to its frosted glass globes and it has an antique brass finish. Find this lamp in other shapes and colors as well.
Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp, $59 after coupon (reduced from $70)
Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp
This curved floor lamp from Urban Outfitters has a brushed antique brass finish and a glass globe with a warm Edison bulb. You can also find it in black.
Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp, $199
Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp
Get the power of two lamps in one with this Lulu and Georgia design. It has a black marble base, black shades and an antique brass finish.
Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp, $898
Addlon floor lamp
This modern floor lamp with a glass shade is uber-affordable. Since it has a glass shade, it promises to offer more light than lamps with opaque shades. Find it in a range of colors and finishes.
Addlon floor lamp, $34 (reduced from $40)
Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp
This transitional floor lamp has an off-white lampshade. Its base is made of rubber wood and has a golden oak finish. You can order it with a bulb included or not.
Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp, $80
Nintiue dimmable floor lamp
This floor lamp is dimmable via its rotary switch. Its head rotates for an angle that's right for you. Find this affordable lamp in six colors.
Nintiue dimmable floor lamp, $42
Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp
If you're down to splurge, this leaning lamp with blown glass globes doubles as a work of art. This functional sculpture comes in a natural brass and is dimmable.
Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp, $4,620
Related content from CBS Essentials
- The best window air conditioners in 2023
- Best deals at Walmart: Save on patio furniture, back-to-school tech and more this August
- Walmart is practically giving away these adorable The Pioneer Woman serving platters
- The best range hoods in summer 2023
- Best cooling sheets, pillows and mattresses to keep you sweat-free during this summer heat wave
- Best mattresses for back pain
for more features.