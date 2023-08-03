CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lulu and Georgia

If you need more light in your space, add a floor lamp. But there are so many options, it can be hard to know where to start. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found plenty of great floor lamps available at Amazon, Walmart and more right now.

Floor lamps can help you change the entire mood of your space. Many come with their own lightbulbs, but you can also swap them out to get the warm or cool look you want.

Below, the best floor lamps in 2023. Find floor lamps in a range of styles from midcentury modern to transitional. We've found both affordable and splurge-worthy picks all rated four stars or more. Whether you need a floor lamp for your living room, bedroom or office, there's an option for you ahead.

Best floor lamps at Amazon, Walmart and more

These good-looking floor lamps will add some spice to your space. Plus, many are on sale now.

Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp

Anthropolgie

This stunning tropical hardwood lamp from Anthropologie comes in two colors: walnut and black. It has a linen shade and an on/off socket switch.

Anthropologie Hudson floor lamp, $898

Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp

Amazon

This affordable globe floor lamp from Amazon offers a midcentury vibe. It's easy on the eyes thanks to its frosted glass globes and it has an antique brass finish. Find this lamp in other shapes and colors as well.

Three-globe midcentury modern floor lamp, $59 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp

Urban Outfitters

This curved floor lamp from Urban Outfitters has a brushed antique brass finish and a glass globe with a warm Edison bulb. You can also find it in black.

Urban Outfitters Thea floor lamp, $199

Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp

Lulu and Georgia

Get the power of two lamps in one with this Lulu and Georgia design. It has a black marble base, black shades and an antique brass finish.

Lulu and Georgia Annika floor lamp, $898

Addlon floor lamp

Amazon

This modern floor lamp with a glass shade is uber-affordable. Since it has a glass shade, it promises to offer more light than lamps with opaque shades. Find it in a range of colors and finishes.

Addlon floor lamp, $34 (reduced from $40)

Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp

Walmart

This transitional floor lamp has an off-white lampshade. Its base is made of rubber wood and has a golden oak finish. You can order it with a bulb included or not.

Better Homes & Gardens transitional turned wood floor lamp, $80

Nintiue dimmable floor lamp

Amazon

This floor lamp is dimmable via its rotary switch. Its head rotates for an angle that's right for you. Find this affordable lamp in six colors.

Nintiue dimmable floor lamp, $42

Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp

Anthropolgie

If you're down to splurge, this leaning lamp with blown glass globes doubles as a work of art. This functional sculpture comes in a natural brass and is dimmable.

Blueprint Lighting Fauchard leaning floor lamp, $4,620

Related content from CBS Essentials