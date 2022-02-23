The best Nordstrom Winter Sale finds

Watch CBS News

Nordstrom has an up-to-60%-off winter sale going on now through Sunday, February 27, but you don't want to wait until the last minute to order your favorite finds. The men's, women's, kids', home and beauty items included in the sale are selling out fast.

One notable deal: The women's Ugg Fluffette slipper that topped many a Christmas wishlist last year. Find these popular slippers on sale now for only $50 (reduced from $90).

Below are more of CBS Essentials' picks from the Nordstrom Winter Sale. You'll find reduced prices on Peter Thomas Roth, AllSaints, Levi's and more brands available at the sale.

Ugg Fluffette slipper

Ugg Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom

The popular Ugg women's Fluffette slipper is only $50 now at Nordstrom. Choose from six colors in these slippers, many of which are selling out fast.

Ugg Fluffette slipper, $50 (reduced from $90)

$50 at Nordstrom

AllSaints men's Muse long sleeve Henley T-shirt

AllSaints Muse Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt
Nordstrom

This classic cotton Henley T-shirt from AllSaints has subtle ribbing and is great for winter layering.

AllSaints men's Muse long sleeve Henley T-shirt, $76 (reduced from $95)

$76 at Nordstrom

Vitruvi porcelain essential oil diffuser

Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser
Nordstrom

This beautiful porcelain essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi comes in six colors. It turns off automatically for safety.

Vitruvi porcelain essential oil diffuser, $89 (reduced from $119)

$89 at Nordstrom

Levi's 501 original cutoff shorts

Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Shorts
Nordstrom

Prepare for spring by picking up these classic Levi's cutoffs with shredded hems. They have a button fly and non-stretch fabric.

Levi's 501 original cutoff shorts, $49 (reduced from $70)

$49 at Nordstrom

Flowerbomb eau de parfum

Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom

Viktor and Rolf's cult-favorite Flowerbomb perfume is reduced to just $62 for a one-ounce bottle right now. This floral fragrance has notes of cattleyas, freesia, sambac jasmine and rose.

Flowerbomb eau de parfum (1 oz.), $62 (reduced from $88)

$62 at Nordstrom

Paper Source Primavera floral wreath kit

Paper Source Primavera Floral Wreath Kit
Nordstrom

Make your own decorative spring wreath with this kit. It comes with pre-cut flower shapes, a wreath form, ribbon and adhesive foam squares.

Paper Source Primavera floral wreath kit, $15 (reduced from $25)

$15 at Nordstrom

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic set

Mask-A-Holic Set
Nordstrom

Save big on this five-piece set that has a $215 value. It comes with a full-size Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator and Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic set, $56 (reduced from $75)

$56 at Nordstrom

February 23, 2022

