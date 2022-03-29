The best Easter movies to watch (and where to stream them)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple TV+

"Here comes Peter Cottontail, hoppin' down the bunny trail, hippity hoppin', Easter's on its way!"

There's so much to enjoy about Easter, regardless of how you choose to celebrate the spring holiday. To get you excited for Easter 2022, we're sharing our favorite Easter-centric movies -- along with links so you can watch them yourself.

From classic holiday cartoons such as "It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown" to the Peter Rabbit franchise, there are so many wonderful and family-friendly films to choose from this Easter.

Keep reading to check out eight great movies to watch around Easter. For even more recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything that's new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide.

Peter Rabbit

Sony Pictures

After his arch nemesis, Mr. McGregor, passes away, Peter Rabbit and his friends think they've finally got free reign of the mean old man's estate, and, more importantly, his vegetable garden. But when his stressed out and uptight great-nephew moves in, Peter and his animal pals must learn to face a whole new set of challenges. Starring James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne and more, "Peter Rabbit" is available to rent on Prime Video.

"Peter Rabbit," $4 on Prime Video

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Sony Pictures

Peter and all his friends return in "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway." Bea, Thomas and all the rabbits are all one big happy family, but Peter can't stop searching for adventure. When his mischief leads him away from the garden, he discovers a world where he is free to be as rebellious as he likes. But at what cost? James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne return alongside David Oyelowo in "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," now streaming on Netflix.

"Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," now streaming on Netflix

Miss Potter

Beatrix Potter cares about one thing: her fictional animal characters, Peter Rabbit and his pals. As a young woman, her parents expect her to marry and start a family of her own, but Beatrix has bigger plans, namely for her bunny friend. When a small publisher takes an interest in "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," her life begins to change. Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor star in "Miss Potter," available for free on Pluto TV.

Essentials and Pluto TV are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

"Miss Potter," now streaming on Pluto TV

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

The "Peanuts" gang is preparing for Easter, but Linus isn't worried, because he knows the Easter Beagle will swoop in and take care of everything. Unfortunately, no one but Sally believes in the beagle, so they take matters into their own hands, attempting to make and hide eggs. Thankfully, Snoopy steps in right on time to make sure everyone has a happy (and hoppy) Easter.

"It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown," now streaming on Apple TV+

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

DreamWorks Pictures

Tottington Hall's annual giant vegetable competition is right around the corner, and Wallace and Gromit are hard at work running their humane pest control business and protecting the townspeople's gardens. But when a giant rabbit begins to terrorize the town, the dynamic duo is at a loss. "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" is available to stream on Prime Video.

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit," now streaming on Prime Video

Rise of the Guardians

Paramount Pictures

Jack Frost is chosen to be the next Guardian, and together with Nicholas St. North, E. Aster Bunnymund, the Sandman and the Tooth Fairy, these iconic holiday figures must work together to defeat Pitch Black, the master of nightmares. This holiday-centric animated film stars Chris Pine, Hugh Jackman, Jude Law and more. "Rise of the Guardians" is currently available to stream on Netflix.

"Rise of the Guardians," now streaming on Netflix

Hop

Universal Pictures

When the teenage son of the Easter Bunny runs away to Hollywood to become a rock 'n' roll drummer, he forms an unlikely friendship with an out-of-work actor. James Marsden, Kaley Cuoco and Russell Brand star in "Hop," available to stream on Netflix.

"Hop," now streaming on Netflix

The Ten Commandments (1956)

Paramount Pictures

"The Ten Commandments" is a dramatization of the pre-Easter world of the Old Testament and the life of Moses prior to Jesus' arrival. Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in this epic 1956 drama, available to rent on Prime Video.

"The Ten Commandments," $4 on Prime Video

