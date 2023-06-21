'Final Fantasy XVI' review: The darkest fantasy yet

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Square Enix

Final Fantasy is one of gaming's most venerable RPG series. Many entries in the franchise are hailed as some of the best RPGs of all time, influencing countless other games and paving the way for gaming conventions that have become ubiquitous throughout multiple genres. The latest addition to the franchise, "Final Fantasy XVI", is finally hitting shelves on June 22.

So how does this new take on the lengthy series fare? Read on for my hands-on opinion of the latest core entry in the "Final Fantasy" series.

"Final Fantasy XVI" (pre-order), $70

PS5 console bundled with "Final Fantasy XVI" (pre-order), $559

Why I love 'Final Fantasy XVI'

Not every entry in the Final Fantasy series has been met with a warm reception. The last two single-player entries, "Final Fantasy XIII" and "Final Fantasy XV", have mixed legacies, with many complaining about the linearity of the former and the unfocused and underutilized open world of the latter.

"Final Fantasy XVI" eschews the modern and futuristic aesthetics we've seen those recent games in favor of going back to its roots. The world of Valisthea is a feudal land reminiscent of the Seven Kingdoms of "Game of Thrones", and its nations are built on the backs of slaves and magic-granting crystals.

You play as Clive Rosfield, eldest son of Archduke Rosfield, ruler of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. The game begins with Clive as a Bearer (slave) in an assassin squad who is forced to do the emperor's bidding on the battlefield. It wasn't always that way, however. Once Clive was the protector of his younger brother Joshua, heir to the duchy.

We learn that in this world, there are individuals who can summon forth awesome magical abilities and turn into giant and terrifying monsters called Eikons. Fans will recognize these as summons from previous games. Unlike "Final Fantasy VII" where gaining the power of a summon is as simple as equipping materia, there are only eight Eikons, each tied to a single person.

Square Enix

The game starts with the story already in progress, which removes a lot of the punch the opening hours of the game could have had. A little more showing and a little less telling would have gone far to improve the pace of the first ten hours or so of "FFXVI". This is a story that revels in its mysteries, red herrings and reveals, and I would have loved for Square Enix to have more confidence in its audience and the game and practiced more subtlety.

Fortunately, by the time the halfway point comes around, the story hits its stride, and I became thoroughly absorbed by Clive's fate.

Square Enix

It should be noted that for better or worse, "Final Fantasy XVI" lacks the levity that many entries in the series contain. It's not all moogles and chocobos in Valisthea -- players are in for a violent, disturbing adventure.

In particular, the game's portrayal of slavery is sometimes tough to stomach. Each country in the game's world treats these slaves differently. As a magic-using Bearer, Clive is treated relatively well in his homeland of Rosaria. In the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, Bearers are seen as objects and are considered more lowly than animals.

Clive is branded as a Bearer after the fall of Rosaria, so players see first-hand how much disdain they are are treated with. Many threaten his life within moments of meeting him, barking orders at someone they consider less than human. Fortunately for him, he gains the favor of some powerful benefactors during his journey, which protects him from the harshest treatment.

Square Enix

Unlike its predecessor, "Final Fantasy XVI" is a linear affair, the design of which is reminiscent of "Final Fantasy XIII". While it does a better job of disguising the corridor you're funneled into, the majority of the game is spent moving from point A to B to advance the plot. There are times when it opens up and encourages exploration, but in the first half, you're encouraged to keep on task.

That's not to say there aren't side quests and optional opportunities for exploration. These are somewhat limited, though. When you can head off the beaten path, you'll only be given two or three side quests at a time before you find the only task in front of you is to continue the story.

I didn't mind the leaner experience as much as I thought I would. It avoids the weird vibe that many open world titles have where you're told your dad/family/nation/world/universe is on the verge of death, and then you're given leave to go fishing, run errands for NPCs, race chocobos, or to hunt rare and powerful beasts.

The fact that there's a fairly flexible fast travel system is welcome too. Throughout each larger area, there are multiple points you can travel to, so there's no artificial padding to anything you do. Once you visit an area the first time, you'll likely be given the option to jump straight to each point of interest you need to visit for the sake of the main or side quests.

Square Enix

Combat is a surprisingly action-packed affair, filled with bombastic abilities, high-speed swordplay and juggling. While you'll have others join your party, Clive is the only character you'll directly control.

At first, I found the fighting a bit wanting. You'll find yourself spending most of your time waiting for cooldowns to expire so you can unleash your next powerful attack. However, there's a deeper combo system you'll start to grasp as time goes on. Clive can chain different types of attacks, such as lunges, downward plunges and magic, which helps with boosting damage. You can also dodge and parry incoming attacks to immediately retaliate with a boosted attack of your own.

Combat is deeper than it appears at first and eventually becomes quite satisfying. Once you reach the part of the story where you start unlocking new abilities, you'll start to get a feel for how you want to build Clive's abilities. Things really start opening up around the halfway point, and you get the opportunity to feel like a powerhouse.

"Final Fantasy XVI" returns to the series' roots in many ways. The presentation is tighter, and this focus makes Clive's journey a lot more impactful. As much as I loved Noctis and company from "Final Fantasy XV," and all the things there were to do in that game, it was an uneven experience. This game started slowly, but it quickly rolled into a crescendo that kept me wanting more. "Final Fantasy" has once again reinvented itself and done so in a way that takes the series into bold new territory.

Fans of the series and the RPG genre should definitely add this game to their playlist.

"Final Fantasy XVI"

Amazon

Key features of "Final Fantasy XVI":

Mature narrative and characters

Complex combat and growth system

Excellent voice acting

Gorgeous, highly-detailed environments

Polished UI packed with helpful information

"Final Fantasy XVI", $70

