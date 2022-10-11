The best deals on furniture during Amazon's Prime Day like sale: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals on furniture, kitchen appliances and home decor available now. Shop the best deals on furniture during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale (and competing retailers' sales) now.

Top products in this article

See all Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals

See all Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale items

Zinus 12" green tea essential memory foam mattress (queen) , $259 (regularly $329)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $212 (reduced $460)

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- it's second Prime Day sales event of the year -- is officially here. The sale includes tons of amazing discounts on bedroom furniture, living room furniture and more. We've also found furniture deals at competing sales including Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals sale. Keep reading to find the best savings on furniture.

The best Prime Day-like furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture during the Prime Early Access Sale. Here are our favorite finds.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman

Amazon

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items. Right now, you can get the ottoman for 36% off as part of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $167 (reduced from $263)

Zinus green tea essential memory foam mattress

Zinus via Amazon

This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea for a fresh and calming sleeping experience. The 12-inch thick memory-foam mattress includes a 10-year warranty. The queen size is included in the Prime Early Access Sale.

Zinus 12" green tea essential memory foam mattress (queen), $259 (regularly $329)

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman

Amazon

This upholstery chair and ottoman set is 20% off at Amazon right now. It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman foot rest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $246 (reduced from $308)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Christopher Knight Home Store via Amazon

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass. It provides multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements, candles and more. The table is 13 inches high and can be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white, $257 (reduced from $286)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $209 (reduced from $334)

The best Prime Day-like furniture deals at Wayfair

Wayfair's competing 5 Days of Deals sale is going on now. The home goods retailer has doorbuster offers that you won't want to miss.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire

Wayfair

The Robert armoire is a stylish storage piece with adjustable shelves and a sliding door. Reviewers noted that it fits well in every room in their house with many sharing photos of the armoire in their bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

The armoire comes in rustic oak, gray wash and brushed white. It is on sale right now at Wayfair for 62% off.

Sand and Stable Robert armoire, $330 (reduced from $875)

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart

Wayfair

A rolling kitchen cart can add extra shelf and counter space to your kitchen. This farmhouse-inspired wide rolling kitchen cart has plenty of storage space with a cabinet on one side and two open shelves on the other. You can easily roll it around your kitchen while you're prepping a large dinner, making it a great early Black Friday purchase to snag before Thanksgiving.

Guadalupe wide rolling kitchen cart, $212 (reduced $460)

Pullman tall tray top end table

Wayfair

This rustic end table includes s square tray table top as well as a lower shelf for extra storage. The tray top prevents items from slipping off and gives the end table a unique look. This piece can be used as a living room end table or a nightstand for your bedroom.

The table comes in two base colors; gold and black. There are also four top colors to choose from so that you can find a finish that matches the rest of your furniture.

Pullman tall tray top end table, $112 (reduced from $245)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale. The mattress is 12-inches thick and features temperature regulating technology so that you can get a comfortable nights sleep. The best part is you can save up to 67% on a new mattress now at Wayfair.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (twin), $324 (reduced from $899)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (full), $415 (reduced from $1,099)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (queen), $465 (reduced from $1,199)

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress (king), $489 (reduced from $1,499)

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed

Wayfair

This 4.4-star-rated sofa bed, available on Wayfair, has a fold-out design. It comes with two cushions.

"It looks so much more beautiful in person," says one satisfied Wayfair reviewer about this green sleeper sofa. "It's comfortable and firm."

East Urban Home velvet square arm sofa bed, $590 (reduced from $650)

Not the right sofa for you? Check out our picks for the best sofa beds in 2022 at Wayfair, Amazon and more

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional

Wayfair

After "Bachelor" stars Sean and Catherine Lowe commissioned a pit-like sofa, their Instagram followers wanted one of their own. Now the duo sells this pit sofa at Wayfair in three colors. The medium-firm couch is ideal for movie night (or for watching reality TV), seating up to six people comfortably.

Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe Chelsea wide symmetrical modular corner sectional, $3,300 (reduced from $3,700)

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise

Wayfair

This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.

Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,0 (reduced from $3,396)

Zipcode Design Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa

Wayfair

This midcentury-style futon comes in two linen-blend fabric colors. Lay it flat to turn it into a twin bed. It even has pockets on each side for remotes, phones and magazines.

Zipcode Design 68.9'' Algona twin wide tufted back convertible sofa, $305 (reduced from $390)

Wade Logan Pancoast stainless steel daybed

Wayfair

This daybed has a stainless steel frame. You can use it as a sofa, lounger and bed. It makes a great piece of furniture for a dorm room, too: You can store it flat under a bed when it's not in use. Find this futon in two colors.

Wade Logan 39.37" Pancoast stainless steel daybed, $146 (reduced from $263)

Corum abstract area rug

Wayfair

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes and 11 sizes. Choose from eight colors.

Corum abstract area rug, $53 and up (reduced from $120)

Mercedes Chevron area rug

Wayfair

Pictured above in a nursery, this boho, medium-pile area rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.

Mercedes Chevron area rug, $69 and up (reduced from $221)

The best Prime Day-like kitchen deals at Wayfair



Check out these great discounts on top-rated kitchen appliances.

Cuisinart pressure cooker

Wayfair

This top-rated Cuisinart pressure cooker makes dinner a breeze, It comes with multiple cooking modes including low pressure, high pressure, browning, simmer, saute and keep warm. It is dishwasher safe and features a non-stick coating for easy cleanup.

The pressure cooker is deeply discounted right now at 57% off during the 5 Days of Deals sale.

Cuisinart pressure cooker (6 qt), $95 (reduced from $220)

Cuisinart pressure cooker (8 qt), $105 (reduced $220)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer

Wayfair

The KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control. The kitchen device comes with a pouring shield, flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments. Right now, you can save $100 on this highly-rated mixer at Wayfair.

KitchenAid artisan series 5-quart stand mixer, $350 (reduced from $450)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamin Explorian blender is another one of Wayfair's kitchen doorbusters. The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $300 (reduced from $450)

The best Prime Day-like furniture deals right now

Keep reading to discover the best furniture deals at Walmart and other retailers.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor lounge chair

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia-wood chaise with an adjustable backrest.

It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia-wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $200 (reduced from $350)

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon

Walmart

Who said futons only belong in dorm rooms? This grey linen option from Queer Eye passes as a regular couch. Measuring 79-inches-long and 33-inches-deep, it easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Queer Eye Liam 79" futon, $354 (regularly $480)

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa

Joss & Main

This sleeper sofa comes in 44 different fabric options. The sofa seats two. It can fold out into a queen bed, topped with an included queen mattress.

Joss & Main Lourenco 77'' upholstered sleeper sofa, $1,050 (reduced from $1,350)

Larissa sofa

Walmart

The three-seater sofa features dual USB ports and side pockets for device charging and storage. You can save $92 on the sofa now at Walmart.

Larissa sofa, $367 (reduced from $459)

Woven Paths modern farmhouse barn door TV stand

Walmart

This modern farmhouse-style TV stand fits up to a 65-inch TV. Find this 24" x 58" x 16" TV stand with barn doors in five colors.

Woven Paths modern farmhouse barn door TV stand, $185 (reduced from $219)

Desert Fields eclectic boho four-drawer dresser

Walmart

Choose from three colors in this boho, 41.3" x 29.7" x 19.7", four-drawer dresser. Each drawer is finished in a linen-look paper, and the dresser comes with a wall anchor kit to prevent tipping.

Desert Fields eclectic boho four-drawer dresser, $(reduced from $340)

Purple queen mattress

Purple

Technically foam models, Purple mattresses feature the company's Purple Grid technology, which layers hyper-elastic polymer between tiers of foam or coils, depending on the model.

The traditional Purple mattress features two levels of the brand's trademark gel, paired with dual-layer foam, while the Purple Plus boasts two extra layers of comfort foam. The Purple Hybrid mattress adds pocked coils for more airflow and durability, and the Purple Hybrid Premiere 3 or 4 -- luxury models -- offer three or four inches of the buoyant-feeling gel. Every mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free sleep trial period.

Purple queen mattress, $1,259 (reduced from $1,399)

Purple queen Hybrid, $2,159 (reduced from $2,399)

Purple queen Hybrid Premiere, $2,699 (reduced from $2,999)

Related content from CBS Essentials: