If you're looking for a unique gift for Father's Day 2022, look no further. We've found some great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for Dad that will make this Father's Day one to remember.

Nixon custom watch

Gift dad a custom painting: Paint Your Life, $199 and up

Turn a family photo into art: CanvasPeople canvas print, $91 and up

There's no shortage of options when it comes to Father's Day gifts. You could give Dad a neck tie, golfing gear or a new grill for Father's Day. But in our experience, the gifts dads appreciate the most are those that are unique and show some thought. We've selected some of the best custom gifts for Father's Day from Nixon, Shutterfly, CanvasPeople and more.

Below, the best customizable gifts to give Dad a one-of-a-kind Father's Day. Whether your Dad or the father of your children likes watches or food, there's a gift to surprise him on Sunday, June 19.

Nixon custom watch

Nixon

Put together a custom Nixon watch for Dad. Pick the case, dial, second hand and band on the site. This impressive gift's price depends on the finishes you pick.

Nixon custom watch

Shutterfly framed print

Shutterfly

Gather your best family photos and turn them into a framed gallery print for Dad. Choose from seven sizes and pick a frame color, style, top mat color and bottom mat color. Prices start at $86 for the smallest size, 8" x 10".

Shutterfly gallery of 7 framed print, $86 and up (reduced from $140)

Knack build a gift

Knack

Build a custom gift box for Dad. Choose from food, drinks, home goods, grooming products and more on the Knack site. The price depends on the items you pick.

Knack build a gift

Paint Your Life

Paint Your Life

Have an important memory hand-painted -- his house, pet or a family portrait. You can select the painting's medium, from watercolor to acrylic, as well as its size and the artist you'd like to hire, all on the Paint Your Life site.

Paint Your Life, $199 and up

ThatBlanket large fleece blanket

ThatBlanket

Dad will get a chuckle out of this large fleece blanket featuring the photo of your choice. You can have both horizontal and vertical photos printed on this cozy blanket.

ThatBlanket large fleece blanket, $60 (reduced from $79)

I Love Daddy This Much personalized book

Wonderbly

If he has little ones, gift Dad this picture book personalized to his relationship with his kids. He can read this 34-page book to children ages 0 to 4. They'll find their names, cartoon faces and more in the book.

I Love Daddy This Much personalized book, $37

CanvasPeople canvas print

CanvasPeople

Transfer a family or pet picture on this print, or blow up a piece of dad's photography. Choose from three canvas sizes starting at $91 for the smallest, the 8" x 10". You can pick a frame for the print as well.

CanvasPeople canvas print, $91 and up

