The best Christmas gift cards on Amazon to shop at the last minute

When in doubt, give a gift card. Gift cards are an easy way to give thanks to teachers and staff or spread holiday cheer to family and friends during the Christmas and Hanukkah season. They're a quick and easy gift -- especially if you've waited until the last minute to find that perfect Christmas gift.

Instead of going store to store, you can shop the best gift cards at home. Some can even be printed out and gifted instantly. A wide variety of your favorite retailers are offering gift cards on Amazon right now.

Top products in this article:

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

Buy an Apple gift card

Buy a Best Buy gift card

Amazon has gift cards from Apple, Best Buy, Sephora, Starbucks and more. The retailer offers physical gift cards or an emailed version (an e-gift card) for most brands. The nice thing about an e-gift card is that you'll never again have to give someone their holiday gift late. Buy an e-gift card on Amazon, and you can choose your gift card's design, write a special message and have Amazon deliver it to the recipient's inbox whenever you want.

Amazon print-at-home gift card

Waited until the last minute? This year, give the gift of Amazon cash. The retailer offers printable gift cards that feature a wide variety of adorable and seasonal designs. You can even add your own photos and frame them with themed banners.

Enter the amount you want to give and include a message. The gift card will be ready for you to print from the "your orders" section after purchase.

Buy an Amazon print-at-home gift card

Amazon offers e-gift cards. Select a gift card design, add an amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send an Amazon e-Gift card

Amazon reveal gift card

Surprise! It's an Amazon gift card.

These Amazon card holders open to reveal your gift card. Choose from four options, including this adorable Santa chimney motif. Load $20 to $2,000 on to this gift card. Stuff their stocking ASAP with one-day shipping (where available).

Buy an Amazon reveal gift card

Amazon gift card in a Hanukkah box

Your gift card doesn't have to come in a boring envelope. Amazon offers gift cards in holiday boxes. Choose from nine festive themes, including the above option for Hanukkah.

Load $20 to $2,000 on to this gift card. Send your gift with one-day shipping (where available).

Buy an Amazon gift card in a Hanukkah box

There are nine festive gift card box themes on Amazon to choose from, including the box shown above and this option that comes with a free felt Christmas tree ornament.

Amazon gift card box with ornament

Apple gift card

Know someone who wants the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the latest Apple Watch? Gift them money towards their purchase with an Apple gift card.

Amazon has Apple gift cards available in denominations of $50, $100 and $200.

Buy an Apple gift card

Amazon will also deliver an Apple gift card via email. Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send an Apple eGift card

Best Buy gift card

Amazon has Best Buy gift cards.

Your friends and family can use their Best Buy gift card to update their kitchen or mudroom with a Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub or a GE Profile smart washer and dryer set.

Buy a Best Buy gift card

Send a Best Buy eGift card

Starbucks gift card

Amazon makes it easy to send someone a Starbucks gift card for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah.

Select from denominations of $25, $50 and $100.

Buy a Starbucks gift card

Amazon will also let you send a Starbucks eGift card. Select the perfect gift card design, add a gift card amount and write a special message. Then select a delivery date. Amazon will email your recipient their gift on that day.

Send a Starbucks eGift card

Want more gift ideas for a Starbucks fan? Take a look at our ultimate Starbucks gift guide.

Sephora gift card

Know any beauty and skincare fans? They could use a Sephora gift card to buy a Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats body care set or treat their locks to Oribe's Gold Lust Collection hair set.

Buy a Sephora gift card

Send a Sephora eGift card

Grubhub gift card

'Tis the season to stay on the couch and order takeout. Amazon has Grubhub gift cards and eGift cards for sale.

Buy a Grubhub gift card

Send a Grubhub eGift card

Fandango gift card

A Fandango gift card is a great gift idea for any friends or family who love going to the movies.

Fandango has gift card and eGift card options via Amazon.

Buy a Fandango gift card

Send a Fandango eGift card

Hulu gift card

Gift your friends and family Hulu without commercials.

Amazon has $25, $50 and $100 Hulu gift cards in stock.

Send a Hulu eGift card

Airbnb gift card

Amazon has Airbnb gift cards and eGift cards in stock.

Gift anywhere from $25 to $500 per-gift card.

Buy an Airbnb gift card

Send an Airbnb eGift card

The best early Christmas 2022 gift card deal

Amazon is offering a gift card deal that will give you free money.Christmas 2022 gift guide: The best gifts under $50 (with deals)

Amazon is offering a $12 credit when you reload an Amazon gift card with $100 or more for the first time. Tap the link below for details.

Amazon gift card reload deal: Reload $100, get a $12 credit

