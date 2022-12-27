The best after-Christmas sales at Best Buy: Save on the Theragun Pro, iRobot Roomba and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is currently having a huge after-Christmas sale with tons of discounts on tech, kitchen appliances and more. Stock up on healthy cooking essentials or a smartwatch for your New Year's health goals, or get a new TV to watch all of your favorite shows when they return in January.

You can shop deals on top-rated items from Samsung, Sony and more for up to 50 percent off now at Best Buy.

Top products in this article:

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $430 (reduced from $500)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)

You'll find a wide range of high-quality tech on sale at Best Buy. These deals include TVs, laptops, tablets, fitness devices and more. No matter who you are shopping for, there are plenty of deals at the Best Buy that will fit your needs.

Keep reading to shop the best tech deals at Best Buy that you can shop right now.

Best after-Christmas deals at Best Buy

Check out these Best Buy deals on must-have home and personal tech right now.

Theragun Pro: $400 (save $200)



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $400 (reduced from $600)

You can save another $150 by going with the 4.5-star-rated Theragun Elite.

Theragun Elite, $299 (reduced from $400)

Garmin Forerunner 735x: $130

Best Buy

The Garmin Forerunner 735x is a lightweight smartwatch that can evaluate your training status to indicate if you're under-training -- or working too hard. This smartwatch features built-in activity profiles for running (indoor or outdoor), cycling (indoor or outdoor), swimming (pool or open water), cross-country skiing, paddle sports, trail running, hiking and strength training.

The Garmin Forerunner 735x lets others follow your runs and rides in real time with Garmin's LiveTrack option, or you can use GroupTrack, which lets you keep tabs on your riding buddies. When paired with your smartphone, this Garmin smartwatch can receive texts and notifications.

Garmin Forerunner 735x, $130 (reduced from $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $240 and up

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $240 and up (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $430

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $430 (reduced from $500)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $170

Samsung via Best Buy

If your household is centered around Samsung, Google and other Android devices, then Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is the smart smartwatch choice for you. The watch can be as easily paired with your mobile device – or Samsung smart refrigerator! – as the Apple Watch Series 7 is paired with an iPhone.

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch4 can monitor your sleep, blood oxygen and heart rate, and work as a step tracker. But wait, there's more: If you allow it, the Galaxy Watch4 will monitor virtually everything about you, from your weight to your BMI to the effectiveness of your workout. And because it's an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch4 can do cool Google tricks, such as playing your tunes via YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 is sold in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold).

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $170 (reduced from $200)

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor: $120 (save $80)

Best Buy

Immerse yourself in your computer screen with this 24" Samsung curved monitor. This 4.7-star-rated montior features a 4 ms response time, 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Writes on Best Buy reviewer: "I wasn't sure how I was going to like the curved monitor but let me tell you, it's AWESOME! Now I want all of my monitors to be curved. The picture is crisp/sharp/clear, the colors are vivid and bright. Excellent color!"

24" Samsung curved FHD monitor, $120 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $700



iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $700 (reduced from $900)

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer: $280

KitchenAid

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its bowl-lift design. The bowl is held by two arms, providing sturdy support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the following accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $170 off at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer, $280 (reduced from $450)

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $150



Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Ninja Mega kitchen system, $150 (regularly $200)

Hydrow Rower: $2,245

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower, $2,245 (reduced from $2,495)

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,701 (reduced from $2,951)

Tempo smart gym: $1,500

Tempo via Best Buy

The Tempo starter and expanded accessory pack is available at Best Buy.

It includes the free-standing Tempo Studio with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, plus a 25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell, two extra collars, a wireless heart-rate monitor and charger and a high-density recovery roller.

The smart home gym is on sale at Best Buy for $1,250 off right now.

Tempo smart gym starter and expanded accessory pack, $1,500 (regularly $2,750)

A Tempo membership is required to access training and classes. One Tempo membership includes six accounts.

Tempo membership, $39 per month

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $180

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more.

It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $180 (reduced from $280)

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: $350

Sony

These over-ear noise-canceling headphones from Sony offer 30 hours of listening on a single charge, with quick charging that gives up to three hours of playback with three minutes of charge. They also offer one-touch NFC pairing and noise cancellation with ambient sound mode.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones, $350 (reduced from $400)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Save $600



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,000 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $400 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $700 (reduced from $1,100)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $1,000



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $360 (Save $50)



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $360 (reduced from $450)

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle: $350

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100



Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,500

LG via Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,100)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,397



ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $300 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,397 (regularly $1,700)

The best after-Christmas deals at Amazon

Read on for our favorite deal picks at Amazon's sale, or tap the button below to see all the deals.

AirPods Pro 2: $230



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)

Theragun Pro: $399

Amazon

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes, however amateur. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $399 (reduced from $599)

Theragun Elite: $298

Therabody

The Theragun Elite is really simple to use -- you control the intensity of the massage via an up or down press of a button and by varying the pressure you apply on your muscle. (We recommend, from first-hand experience, starting with a lighter touch.) The triangular design makes it really easy to reach all areas of your body on your own, at just the right angles -- even those otherwise hard-to-reach spots on your back. It includes five attachments -- a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge.

It's a high-end splurge, to be sure, but trust us -- you'll wind up getting a lot of use out of this massage gun once you know how good it makes you feel after a session.

Theragun Elite, $298 (regularly $399)

JBL Tune 130NC true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

These JBL earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged. The earbuds are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

CBS Essentials writer Kaylyn McKenna bought these during Amazon Prime Day 2022. "I think that these earbuds do an excellent job with both the active noise canceling and ambient noise cancelling features. They connect really easily and offer a long battery life, plus the sound quality is about the same as AirPods."

These JBL earbuds are on sale at Amazon for half off. They're a great AirPod alternative if you want all of the features of the AirPod Pros at a price far lower than the least expensive Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $100)

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle: $290

Amazon

The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the current Kindle models. It has a larger screen, auto-adjusting light sensors, page-turn buttons and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Paperwhite, it's made of glass and aluminum. The Kindle Oasis is waterproof, too, making it the perfect e-reader for the poolside or beach reading.

The bundle includes a Kindle Oasis, a leather cover and a power adapter. It comes in 8 GB and 32 GB storage options.

Kindle Oasis essentials bundle (8 GB), $290 (reduced from $320)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $70



Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.

The five-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy-efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $70 (regularly $100)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P., or "Pet Owner Official Promise," guarantee. Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste, or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful, three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

"We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," a customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $28



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network).

Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

"Very cool and speaker sound is superb," wrote an Amazon customer. "The speaker sound is tremendous!"

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), $28 (regularly $50)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $200



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45mm case is 45 percent off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $200 (reduced from $330)

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker: $99

Amazon

If you've never had sous vide cooked meat and vegetables, well -- you're missing out. The 12.8-inch Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker circulates heated water at exact temperatures to cook foods to perfection. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Anova Nano sous vide precision cooker, $99 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $900



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera, for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB), $1,097 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $900



Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. It also includes aesthetic improvements such as a slimmer design and a new Bespoke edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Pro (2022): $729



Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features a Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system (12 MP wide; 10 MP ultrawide) and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet -- and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.

11" Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 128 GB), $729 (regularly $799)

Baggallini Soho backpack: $65



Amazon

This Baggallini backpack is perfect for a busy student or working professional that wants a stylish way to take their laptop and supplies on the go. It also features a luggage handle to easily attach to rolling suitcases, making it a great option for anyone making it a goal to travel more in the new year.

Baggallini Soho backpack, $65 (reduced from $118)

Instant Pot dual pod plus: $162



Instant Pot via Amazon

Can't decide between Keurig and Nespresso? Instant Pot makes a dual coffee and espresso maker, the 4.4-star-rated Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus.

This kitchen gadget is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and ground coffee when used with the included reusable pod. It lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and up to six ounces of espresso at a time.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus, $162 (regularly $230)

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield: $350



KitchenAid via Amazon

The KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart mixer features a 10 speed slide control.

The kitchen device comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip attachments. If "aqua sky" isn't your color, this stand mixer is available in a wide variety of shades.

KitchenAid Artisan series 5-quart stand mixer with pouring shield, $350 (regularly $460)

Vitamix 5200 blender: $418

Amazon

The professional-grade Vitamix 5200 blender has a dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend to achieve the texture you want. Its blades move so fast that you can make hot soup out of cold ingredients, right in the blender.

The Vitamix 5200 blender comes with a tamper (a tool that lets you manually move ingredients in the blender) to help with thick blends.

Vitamix 5200 blender, $418 (reduced from $550)

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer: $120

An efficient, three-speed juicer with dual chutes for narrow or wide fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet trumps the competition in terms of extras. Equipped with a 27-ounce sealing juice pitcher, two glass to-go jugs and freezer trays, the NutriBullet Juicer Pro boasts everything needed to juice, store and drink your beverages.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Centrifugal Juicer, $120 (reduced from $160)

The Peloton Bike: $1,195



Peloton

Clip into a Peloton Bike for a cycling workout like no other. This small-space-friendly bike features delta-compatible pedals, a resistance knob for manual control, a two-channel, rear-facing stereo speaker system with 16W of total power, 10-point multitouch touchscreen, USB micro port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, 5MP front-facing camera, built-in microphone and volume buttons.

A Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly) must be purchased separately to access Peloton content on your Bike. Membership offers unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content available on your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Original Peloton Bike, $1,195 (regularly $1,445)

Schwinn indoor cycling bike: $500

Amazon

Amazon is already kicking off its New Years' sale with tons of discounts on fitness tech, equipment, apparel and more. One of the best deals that you can get today is on this Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike.

The bike is compatible with popular third-party cycling apps, like Peloton and Zwift. It features a full-color, backlit LCD console that monitors your heart rate, speed, time, distance and calories burned while cycling. It also has an adjustable race-style seat and dual-link foot pedals with toe cages and clips for a secure ride.

Schwinn Fitness indoor cycling bike, $500 (reduced from $1,199)

Furbo dog camera: $147

Amazon

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for pet owners? Check out the Furbo dog camera.

This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your dog treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app also sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You can always stay up-to-date on what your pet is up to while you're gone with the Furbo. You even also get a cute video diary of your pet's day at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $147 (reduced from $210)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $760

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $760 (reduced from $830)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35

Amazon

Check in on your pets while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $35 (reduced from $50)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $180

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a two-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The already affordable smartphone is on sale now for only $180, so it won't break your budget.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $300)

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker: $139

Amazon

This espresso machine and coffee maker combo is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life -- and you can get it for $50 off right now on Amazon. The barista system offers an at-home French café experience with 6 different brewing sizes.

L'or barista system coffee and espresso maker, $139 after coupon (reduced from $189)

Cricut Easypress 2: $99

Amazon

If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the DIY-enthusiast in your life, check out this deal on the Cricut EasyPress 2.

This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $99 (reduced from $189)

The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.

Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $142 (reduced from $239)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $350



Amazon

A robot vacuum is an excellent holiday gift for the busy friends and family members in your life -- and a robot vacuum that can empty itself and mop makes an even better gift. Right now, you can get the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop for 30 percent off on Amazon.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Waterpik water flosser for kids: $45

Waterpik Store via Amazon

Save 25 percent on Amazon right now on this colorful Waterpik device designed for children.

The water flosser includes an orthodontic tip for braces, a classic jet tip for general cleaning, and 20 customizable, removable cling labels (so your children can decorate their flossers). The water flosser features three pressure settings.

Waterpik water flosser for kids, $45 (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed: $48 and up

Amazon

This U-Shaped bed provides 270-degree ergonomic cushioning to support your dog's head and neck. This orthopedic memory foam dog bed is up to 33 percent off right now. It comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size.

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (medium), $48 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (large), $56 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Lesure memory foam U-shaped sofa dog bed (extra-large), $90 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch: $45

Little Tikes via Amazon

Features of this touchscreen-operated wearable include a camera, pedometer, calculator, games -- and more then 100 "facial" expressions from its titular robot character. The smartwatch can be connected and used as a remote control for (sold-separately) accessories, such as the Tobi 2 Director's Camera ($50).

It's recommended for ages 6 to 10.

Little Tikes Tobi 2 Robot Smartwatch, $45 (reduced from $68)

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge: $51

Amazon

This 4.5-star beauty fridge is great for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. It features two shelves and is compact enough to fit on your bathroom counter or other small spaces.

Finishing Touch Flawless mini beauty fridge, $51 (reduced from $60)

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket: $159

Amazon

This 10 foot by 10 foot extra large throw blanket is the perfect last-minute cozy gift for friends or family members. It's large enough to fit the whole family but still compact enough to fit into a normal washing machine.

Big Blanket Co extra large throw blanket, $159 (reduced from $169)

Luna weighted blanket: $76



Amazon

Weighted blankets make excellent holiday gifts. They provide enhanced comfort and can help you sleep better. Right now, you can get this cooling weighted blanket from Luna for 21 percent off.

The Luna weighted blanket is made with high-quality, breathable cotton and premium glass beads. This cooling weighted blanket is available in full, queen and king sizes. Prices vary by size, weight and color.

Luna cooling weighted blanket (queen), $76 after coupon (reduced from $125)

