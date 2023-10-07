CBS Mornings Deals: Get a puffer vest for 20% off ahead of the fall chill

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Pretty Rugged via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Adriane Kiss discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts.

SmartCard by Keysmart

KeySmart via CBS Deals

The KeySmart Card is less than 2mm thick. It can be integrated with the Apple Find My app to pair with your Apple devices, enabling you to locate them through the Apple Find My network. It's on sale for 25% off.

SmartCard by Keysmart, $30 (regularly $40)

Pretty Puffer Vest by Pretty Rugged

Pretty Rugged via CBS Deals

This puffer vest is made with water-resistant and wind-resistant RuggedTex fabric. It's designed with a shorter front and features snap closures. It's machine washable. Get it for 20% off at CBS Deals.

Pretty Puffer Vest by Pretty Rugged, $144 (regularly $180)

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack



Jabberin Jack via CBS Deals

This outdoor weather-proof inflatable pumpkin includes three character themes (spooky, traditional and funny). It self-inflates to over 5 feet tall. The projector located inside the pumpkin features 70 minutes of animations. Power cord and cable included. Get it now for 43% off.

Mindscope Halloween Animated Inflatable Jabberin' Jack, $40 (regularly $60)

Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Knee-High Compression Socks 3 Pack by Extreme Fit

Extreme Fit via CBS Deals

These compression socks are designed to help reduce swelling and increase blood circulation. They are made with anti-microbial properties that are designed to help fight smells and fungus. Donations made from every sale go to the Think Pink Foundation. Get a pack now for 43% off at CBS Deals.

Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Knee-High Compression Socks 3 Pack by Extreme Fit, $17 (regularly $30)

