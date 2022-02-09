What does a Super Bowl ticket cost? And where to buy one now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

What's bigger than the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals for the title of Super Bowl LVI champions? The cost of Super Bowl tickets this year.

Super Bowl LVI tickets are the most expensive Super Bowl tickets ever. CBS Essentials did some digging into the prices available at some of the biggest ticket resale outlets, including StubHub and Ticketmaster. We found that the cheapest seats at SoFi Stadium start at $5,000 after fees. Want to rub elbows with celebrities on the 50-yard line? That will cost you a lot more, depending on what team you're rooting for, as you'll see ahead.

After seeing these prices, it might be more worth it, instead, to splurge on Super Bowl food, Rams and Bengals merch, and just watch the big game at home in a comfy chair on a brand new 4K television.

Where to buy Super Bowl LVI tickets

There are still Super Bowl tickets and Super Bowl tailgate tickets available at a small handful of outlets. But whether it's a seat in the stands at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, or a spot on the list at an official tailgate, fans looking for an in-person Super Bowl experience should expect to pay a lot of money.

Fans cheer during the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Wally Skalij via Getty Images

Least expensive Super Bowl LVI tickets

The least expensive, in-person Super Bowl LVI experience will have you sitting in the upper-most stands of SoFi Stadium, furthest from the action, so sports fans will want to combine these tickets with a quality pair of binoculars for viewing the field. (You'll also need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in no matter where you sit.)

Vivid Seats is offering the lowest price on nosebleed Super Bowl tickets that we have seen. The lowest priced individual tickets start around $4,400 and are located in the uppermost 500 section of SoFi Stadium. That price does not include fees, which can add an additional $1,000 -- or, in some cases, much more -- to the final price.

Note that some seats require you to buy a block of two tickets or more.

Vivid Seats Super Bowl tickets, starting at $4,435

Ticketmaster also has Super Bowl tickets at comparable prices. The most affordable seats start at $4,500 (plus sizable fees). The seats are in the 500 section of SoFi Stadium.

Ticketmaster Super Bowl tickets, starting at $4,500

StubHub has Super Bowl tickets. The most affordable seats start around $4,650 (plus sizable fees). They are in the 500 section of SoFi Stadium.

StubHub Super Bowl tickets, starting at $5,000

Most expensive Super Bowl LVI tickets

If money is no object, there are some truly amazing seats still available for the Super Bowl. Unlike the seats above, which are located in the nosebleed sections, the most expensive Super Bowl LVI tickets put fans on the sidelines next to their favorite team's bench.

If you're a die-hard Cincinnati Bengals fan and want to splurge on Super Bowl tickets, we found a block of two to four tickets in Row 1 of VIP Section 113, directly in front of the Bengals team, for $46,466 each (plus fees) at Ticketmaster. Los Angeles Rams fans, meanwhile, can sit on the 50-yard line in front of the Rams bench for just $25,000 each (plus fees).

Ticketmaster Super Bowl tickets

Prices for premium Super Bowl tickets are comparable at StubHub. At last check, a handful of Bengals VIP sideline seats can be had for under $50,000 each (plus fees).

StubHub Super Bowl tickets

Where to find Super Bowl tailgate tickets



StubHub is offering standing-room-only tickets for the 2022 Super Bowl watch party tailgate in the shadow of SoFi Stadium for $395 each (plus fees). This is not your family's parking lot tailgate, however. The catered event, hosted by Brian Thomas Smith ("The Big Bang Theory"), features food, drinks, big-screen TVs, games, photo booths and a sports memorabilia auction.

2022 Super Bowl game watch party tailgate, $395 (plus fees)

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Bullseye Event Group's The Players Tailgate still has V.I.P. tickets for sale. A single ticket to the Guy Fieri-hosted event costs $875 (plus fees). According to the events group, the tailgate is frequented by NFL players and celebrities. Fieri's recipes will be served at the event.

The Players Tailgate, $875 (plus fees)

Have friends and family that love Fieri and football? You can also reserve a 12-person tailgate cabana for $20,000 (plus fees).

The Players Tailgate cabana, $20,000 (plus fees)

Related content from CBS Essentials: