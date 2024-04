Actor Ashley Judd, reporter Jodi Kantor discuss Harvey Weinstein's conviction being overturned Ashley Judd, the first to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein, and New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, whose reporting on Weinstein helped to launch the “Me Too” movement, discuss his 2020 conviction being overturned by New York’s highest court. Weinstein is continuing to serve a 16-year sentence for a separate case in California.