The best Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champions merch

Whose house?!

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions.

If you're a L.A. Rams fan looking to show some team pride, now is the perfect time to pick up some fresh new Rams Super Bowl LVI merch, including championship hats and jerseys for the top Rams players: defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford. We also found Rams kitchen items, toys, footwear, accessories and more, all in that royal blue and gold.

Keep scrolling for the coolest Rams merch on the internet.

Cooper Kupp L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey

Fanatics

Wide receiver Cooper Cupp was named the Super Bowl's MVP. Proudly wear his name on a blue and gold jersey of your own.

Cooper Kupp L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound jersey, $140

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey

Fanatics

Spent all night rooting for Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald? You can forever wear his name and number on this jersey.

Aaron Donald L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey, $140

Matthew Stafford L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey

Fanatics

Wear this black Matthew Stafford jersey and tell the world whose team you're on.

Matthew Stafford L.A. Rams Nike Super Bowl LVI bound game jersey, $140

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI champions hat

Fanatics

This adjustable hat says it all: The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions.

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI champions hat, $32

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI MVP adjustable hat

Fanatics

This hat will make a great memento for when the Los Angeles Rams battled the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. The adjustable hat features a back velcro closure.

Los Angeles Rams '47 Super Bowl LVI MVP adjustable hat, $32

NFL adult T-shirt Shirt

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

Whose house? Wear this tee if you want to feel like an L.A. Rams insider.

NFL adult T-shirt Shirt, $28

Foco men's NFL logo floral straw sun hat

Foco via Amazon

This straw sun hat is a fun summer option for Rams fans. Wear it to stay out of the sun while still supporting your team. (And don't forget the sunscreen.)

Foco men's NFL logo floral straw sun hat, $40

Simple Modern Rams tumbler (30 oz.)

Simple Modern via Amazon

This officially licensed vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and will keep your beverage nice and cold. The lids and straws are top rack dishwasher safe.

Simple Modern Rams tumbler (30 oz.), $35

Foco NFL team logo horizontal flag

Foco via Amazon

Amp up your Super Bowl championship celebration with this 3-by-5-foot team flag.

Foco NFL team logo horizontal flag, $30

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt

Team Fan Apparel via Amazon

This classic Rams T-shirt will let everyone know what team you're rooting for. The pre-shrunk tee runs up to a 2XL.

Team fan apparel NFL game day adult pro football T-Shirt, $28

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt



Fanatics

This T-shirt is a great option for people who want to look sporty, but not too sporty. The tee runs up to a 2XL.

Los Angeles Rams majestic threads Super Bowl LVI bound Hollywood 3/4-sleeve T-shirt: $45

Zubaz NFL team jogger pant



Zubaz via Amazon

Show your love for the Rams all over your body, legs included. These comfortable joggers feature a wide elastic waistband and two inseam side pockets. They currently run up to an XL.

Zubaz NFL team jogger pant, $50

Foco NFL team logo memory foam slide slippers

Foco via Amazon

These waffle-knit slippers have a soft, memory-foam interior and a gripped outsole. These slippers are available in sizes 7 to 14.

Foco NFL team logo memory foam slide slippers, $34

The Sports Vault NFL kitchen knives

The Sports Vault via Amazon

These Rams knives are almost too cool to use. They're great game-day utensils for carving meats, slicing baguettes and cutting bits of cheese for your Super Bowl charcuterie spread.

The Sports Vault NFL kitchen knives, $30

NFL plastic snack helmet



HSN

This NFL plastic snack helmet will be the most festive snack bowl at your next Super Bowl party. The removable trays are dishwasher safe.

NFL plastic snack helmet, $60

Aminco NFL swirl heart earrings

Aminco via Amazon

Show your love for the Rams with a sweet pair of heart-shaped earrings. These dangly earrings are made with hypoallergenic fish hook backings.

Aminco NFL Swirl Heart Earrings, $6

