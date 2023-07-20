Summer heat wave: Best patio umbrellas for shade

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Outdoor patio umbrellas are essential accessories to beat the scorching summer heat and create a comfortable and shaded oasis in your backyard or outdoor space. These versatile structures come in various styles, sizes and materials, providing an array of options to suit your preferences and needs. And we've found some of the best ones at Amazon and Walmart, just in time to create shade in your backyard during the hottest parts of the summer.

With a well-designed patio umbrella, you can create a cool and refreshing outdoor space to beat the summer heat and enjoy your time outdoors. Whether you want a market umbrella, an offset umbrella, a tilt umbrella or a lighted umbrella, your deck is going to have a shadier spot after you buy some of these great patio umbrellas.

Our favorite umbrella options have features such as large canopies with UV-resistant materials, sturdy frames, and wind vents and opt for easy-to-use features such as crank systems and tilt mechanisms. We've rounded up the best patio umbrella options on the internet below. All of these umbrellas have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Best patio umbrellas for creating shade outside

If you wish your backyard was shadier, there are several patio umbrella options for every need and every budget. Keep reading to find out more.

Cozy Daisy 15-foot large patio umbrella

Amazon

Transform your outdoor space into a captivating oasis with this stylish and robust umbrella that's big enough to provide a lot of extra shade with its UV-resistant canopy. Equipped with its own sturdy base (which is included, unlike other patio options on this list) this beauty effortlessly adds stability and flair to any setting. Prepare to be amazed by its user-friendly crank system, ensuring hassle-free opening and closing.

Available in brown or blue.

Cozy Daisy 15-foot large patio umbrella, $170



The Pioneer Woman Delaney multi-color patio umbrella

Walmart

Relax under the shade with this lovely patio umbrella. The fade-resistant canopy adds a pop of color to your backyard or patio while also protecting you from the sun's harsh UV rays. The umbrella can easily be tilted to adjust its coverage to the sun's position and your seating set-up.

It can be used with a patio table (like this one) or a free-standing base.

"I'm a big fan of Pioneer Woman products. When I saw this, I just had to have it," wrote one Walmart reviewer. "It was simple to set up with my little table set and is festive and beautiful on my patio!"

The Pioneer Woman Delaney multi-color patio umbrella, $50

Blissun 9-foot outdoor market patio umbrella with push button tilt and crank

Amazon

The Blissun patio umbrella is a must-have for your outdoor space. With its durable aluminum frame and easy-to-use manual crank, it provides reliable shade and protection from the sun. The fade-resistant canopy (available in 15 color options) adds a touch of elegance to your patio or deck, making it perfect for enjoying summer days with family and friends no matter what the temperature is outside.

Blissun 9-foot outdoor market patio umbrella with push button tilt and crank, $54



Mainstays 9-foot stone tilting market patio umbrella with crank

Walmart

The fade-resistant canopy of this patio umbrella provides ample shade from the sun. It features an easy-open crank and three-way tilt for precise positioning against the sun's rays. It needs to be paired with a 45-pound base through a table or freestanding with a 75-pound base. Supported by eight steel ribs and a durable steel frame, this nine-foot umbrella offers enough shade for 42- to 54-inch tables, allowing you to relax comfortably outdoors.

Mainstays 9-foot stone tilting market patio umbrella with crank, $50



East Oak 10-foot outdoor offset patio umbrella



Amazon

The unique banana-shaped design of this East Oak patio umbrella offers exceptional coverage and UV protection for hot, sunny days -- and 40 LED lights for the transition to nighttime. The sturdy construction ensures durability, and the easy-to-use crank system allows for effortless opening and closing.

Available in tan, navy blue, mountain gray and wine red.

East Oak 10-foot outdoor offset patio umbrella, $114 (reduced from $130)



Ammsun 7-foot outdoor patio umbrella with fringe tassel

Amazon

This funky and fabulous umbrella will turn your outdoor space into a festival of fun. With its colorful fringe, it's like having a carnival right in your backyard! Get ready to dance under the sun as you effortlessly open and close it with a simple button. The UV-resistant canopy (with UPF 50) ensures you can stay outside all day, soaking in the good times and keeping cool.

Ammsun 7-foot outdoor patio umbrella with fringe tassel, $99 (reduced from $119)



Emma + Oliver 6-piece patio garden set

Walmart

Yes, you can get an all-in-one patio set that comes with an umbrella (no need to buy it separately) for less than $200. The table is easy to assemble, and the chairs come fully assembled as is. The patio furniture is durable and built for all seasons but can be folded and put away as needed. The umbrella even has a tilt function so that you can shield yourself from the sun in any direction.

Colors come in navy, brown, black or red.

Emma + Oliver 6-piece patio garden set with umbrella table and 4 folding chairs, $169 (down from $240)

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set



Walmart

This is a basic outdoor patio set, perfect for a meal after you're done barbecuing your favorite meats and veggies on the grill. It comes with a glass table, a market umbrella and four folding chairs. All of the patio furniture pieces have a powder-coated finish to make them weather resistant and are made with a sturdy metal construction. If you don't like the red, the set is also available in blue, gray, black and tan.

And the umbrella provides ample shade.

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-piece outdoor patio dining set, $124

Patio umbrella accessories

While some of those umbrella accessories are included with these patio umbrellas and patio sets above, you may need to purchase additional patio accessories like sand, patio bases and patio netting. We've found great options for you.

