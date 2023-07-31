The heat index matters -- stay hydrated with these water bottles, hydration multipliers and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer temperatures are high across the U.S. The heat index or "apparent temperature" is also high and climbing. Experts explain the heat index as "what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature." And with July 2023 set to be the hottest month ever recorded, it's especially important to stay hydrated and cool your body right now. Help fight dehydration during this summer's heat wave with the right water bottle. Plus consider adding a hydration multiplier for a burst of flavor in your beverage and to replenish your electrolytes more efficiently.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up customer-loved water bottles that can keep your beverages ice cold even in the summer heat. These top-rated bottles come in all sorts of colors and patterns. Ready for your new favorite summer accessory? Keep reading to discover the best water bottles and more.

Shop our top-rated summer hydration picks, including reusable water bottles from Hydro Flask, Stanley, Yeti and more. They come in various sizes and price points so that you can find one that best fits your needs and budget. Some are even on sale right now. These customer-loved water bottles all have a four-star rating or higher.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)



These TikTok-viral water bottles are perfect for on-the-go hydration. The come with a reusable straw and have a narrowed base that fits in more cup holders. These best-selling water bottles sell out frequently, so check the links below to see which Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.)

Not looking for a tumblr as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler. Many colors are sold out too, but it's currently available in several popular colors including seasonal summer shades.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.), $35

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle (32 oz.)

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text. This orange hue is currently on sale.

Hydro Flask 32 oz. wide mouth bottle, $45

Yeti Yonder water bottle (1L)

If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's Yonder bottle. This plastic water bottle is shatter resistant and comes in four sizes. Find it in six colors. You can also purchase its corresponding tether cap to attach it to your backpack.

Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25

Yeti Rambler water bottle (26 oz.)

Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in 10 colors and in five sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

The pictured Rambler bottle is in Yeti's newest color, Rescue Red. Shop all Yeti items in Rescue Red here.

Yeti Rambler 26 oz. water bottle, $40

Under Armour Playmaker water bottle (64 oz.)

If you're going to be spending a lot of time outside and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.

The double-wall foam insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.

Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz. water bottle, $27

Welly Traveler (28 oz.)



The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.

Welly Traveler 28 oz. water bottle, $40

S'well stainless steel bottle (17 oz.)



All sorts of S'well drinkware is currently on sale at Amazon, including this steel bottle.

This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.

This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.

S'well stainless 17 oz. steel bottle, $25 (reduced from $35)

Electrolyte powders to help boost summer hydration

If you're spending time outside in the heat or are especially prone to dehydration, consider adding these electrolyte powders to help boost hydration during this summer's heat wave.

Liquid I.V. hydration multiplier



If you're planning to be out in the sun this summer, it's a good idea to pack some Liquid I.V. to help replenish your electrolytes throughout your trip. The brand claims that Liquid I.V.'s hydration multipliers deliver hydration to your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone.

Choose from a variety of flavors.

Kinderlyte electrolyte powder

Looking for a natural, low-sugar option for keeping your family hydrated during the heat wave? Then snag some Kinderlyte electrolyte packets to add to your water.

Choose from a variety of flavors.

