To say it's hot out there would be an understatement. If you're going to the beach, headed to a theme park, hiking, camping or working out at all this summer, you might just need a cooling towel.

The best-rated cooling towels are equipped with advanced cooling technologies that offer instant relief from the heat. They are designed to be activated with water or sweat, and upon contact with moisture, they create a cooling effect that helps regulate body temperature during hot weather or intense physical activities.

One popular technology used in cooling towels is hydro-active technology, which allows the towel to cool rapidly when wet and provides long-lasting cooling relief. Another common feature is UPF protection, ensuring that the towel provides sun protection during outdoor activities such as yoga, golf, workouts and more. Keep reading to shop our top cooling towel picks.

Best cooling towels for beating the summer heat wave

Mission Dual Action cooling sweat towel

Stay active and cool with the Mission Dual Action cooling and drying towel. One side features HydroActive wet-to-cool technology, cooling up to 30 degrees below body temperature in under a minute. The other side, powered by VaporActive heat-release technology, quickly absorbs sweat. Odor-resistant and providing UPF 50 sun protection, this towel stays fresh and cool for up to six hours. It's machine-washable, too.

Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Mission Dual Action 36" x 9.5" cooling sweat towel, $22 after coupon (down from $25)



Other cooling towel options from Amazon:

Frogg Toggs iCool cooling towel

Stay cool with the iCool cooling towel, designed to absorb up to eight times its weight in water and sweat during workouts, biking or gardening. Activate by rinsing with warm water before first use and then keep it moist for hours of cooling through evaporative technology. Machine or hand wash with standard detergent if needed.

Rated 4.3 stars on Walmart.

Frogg Toggs iCool 26" x 17" cooling towel, $6



Other cooling towel options from Walmart:

AlphaCool instant cooling towel

The AlphaCool Instant Cooling Towel from Dick's Sporting Goods is a must-have for staying cool during hot activities. This towel utilizes instant cooling technology to provide relief in seconds, making it perfect for workouts, outdoor adventures and sports. Available in red, hi-res green, charcoal gray and cool blue, it offers a stylish and practical solution to beat the heat while staying active.

Rated 5 stars on Dick's Sporting Goods.

AlphaCool 13" x 32" instant cooling towel, $10



Other cooling towel options from retailers like Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods and Harbor Freight Tools:

