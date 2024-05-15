How to watch the '2024 NFL Schedule Release Show' tonight: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 NFL season is (almost) here. While fans will have to wait a few more months to see their favorite teams hit the field, the league is offering the first glimpses of what we can expect next season in terms of matchups, strength of schedule and rivals facing off. Tonight, the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show will air and the entire 2024-25 NFL season schedule will be revealed.

Intrigued? NFL football is back (soon, promise). Keep reading below to find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show tonight.

How and when to watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show

The 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show will air on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The show will broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN2 and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry NFL Network, or if you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the NFL schedule reveal. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show without cable.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the NFL's schedule reveal is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the NFL leading up to the preseason, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier. To get more access to NFL football next season, including games airing on ESPN as well as NBC, Fox and ABC, level up to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended).

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NFL next season.



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can today's schedule release on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL's schedule release today, you'll have access to NFL football games next season, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show live for free

You can watch this NFL schedule release with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, the NBA Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

What is the 2024 NFL Schedule Release Show?

"Schedule Release '24" breaks down the 2024 NFL regular season schedule, division by division. The show is hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe.

During the three-hour show, top matchups and primetime games will be analyzed. Joining Eisen, Wolfe, Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson and Cynthia Frelund on the show will also be NBC "Sunday Night Football" play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico, CBS play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz, ESPN "Monday Night Football" play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck, Prime Video "Thursday Night Football" play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North.

When does the 2024 NFL season start?

The 2024-25 NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 5, 2024 with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. The regular season is scheduled to end on January 5, 2025.

The NFL Playoffs are scheduled to start on January 11, 2025 and conclude with Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.