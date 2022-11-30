Christmas 2022 gift guide: Best deals under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sticking to a holiday budget? We've found the best Christmas gift ideas under $50 you can shop right now. If inflation is high on your list of worries, holiday shopping may be (understandably) daunting.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $50 you can grab ahead of the holidays. Shop under $50 kitchen gadgets, tech gifts, beauty and skincare kits and more.

Whether you're looking for holiday beauty gift sets, crowd-pleasing gift cards, super helpful travel products or just the best, most affordable toys to buy for the kids in your life this year, we've found under $50 holiday gifts for everyone.

Looking for more gifting recommendations? We've got you covered with guides on the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas, the best headphones and earbuds under $100, the hottest toys to gift this Christmas and Hanukkah, The most unique Advent calendars: Tea, jewelry, makeup, wine and more unexpected finds and more.

Below, find our top picks for deals under $50, all sure to make the 2022 holiday season special.

Amazon gift card

Amazon

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Best kitchen gadgets and gifts under $50

Shop on-sale air fryers, coffee makers, slow cookers and more.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker



Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $24 (reduced from $69)

30-piece glass storage set: $20

Walmart

Struggling to put away all those Thanksgiving leftovers? You probably need a new kitchen storage set. And Walmart has one heck of an amazing deal on food storage containers: You can get a 30-piece glass storage set for just $20.

These glass storage containers are microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe and even oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The set includes one 7-cup round container with lid, three 4-cup round containers with lids, three 2-cup round containers with lids, six 1-cup round containers with lids and two 4-cup rectangular containers with lids.

Anchor Hocking 30-piece glass food storage set, $20

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32

Walmart

This holiday-themed mug planter featuring Charlie the basset hound comes with a real, live dark pink poinsettia with at least five blooms. The low-maintenance plant makes a great decoration for you home -- and a great gift to bring for holiday hosts.

The Pioneer Woman live poinsettia in 6" mug planter: $32 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $30

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $30 (reduced from $49)

26-piece Rubbermaid storage set: $8

Rubbermaid via Walmart

For just $8, you get four 0.5-cup containers, two 1.25-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, two 5-cup containers, one 5.5-cup rectangle container, one 7-cup container and one 8.5-cup rectangle container. All containers come with vented lids.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26-piece plastic food storage container set, $8

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker

Crock-Pot Store via Amazon

This 4.7-star-rated Crock-Pot can quickly cook up to seven pounds of food at once.

Do you serve your holiday meals buffet-style? This oval-shaped Crock-Pot has a warm setting that will keep your food hot as long as it's plugged in.

Crock-Pot 7-quart manual slow cooker, $30 (regularly $50)

Ninja professional blender: $50

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.6-star rating on Walmart. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $50% off right now.

Ninja professional blender, $50 (reduced from $100)

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet cookware set: $49

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The Pioneer Woman's Blooming Bouquet cookware set comes in three colors and features Ree Drummond's signature Fancy Flourish floral print.

It includes 19 kitchen essentials. When you shop this Walmart deal, you'll get a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a skillet, a mini skillet and a cast iron skillet, an Acacia wood spoon, an Acacia wood turner, a 4-piece melamine measuring cups set, a 4-piece melamine measuring spoons set and a 12" x 8" ceramic baker with a lid.

The Pioneer Woman Blooming Bouquet aluminum non-stick cookware set, $49

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer

Wayfair

If you want the convenience of air frying but don't have the counter space for another kitchen appliance, check out the Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. It's the perfect size for a one or two-person household.

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $40 (reduced from $50)

Best beauty gifts under $50

Holiday makeup gift sets, beauty advent calendars and more budget-friendly beauty gifts.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

Amazon

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $25 (reduced from $40)

Stratia The Essentials Kit

Stratia

Want to protect your skin barrier this winter? Start here. This highly rated Stratia skincare kit has everything you need to create healthy, happy skin.

This set of minis includes Stratia's Velvet Cleansing Milk, a moisturizing, non-foaming cleanser; Soft Touch AHA, a hyper-gentle, highly effective exfoliant; and Liquid Gold, a lightweight but powerful moisturizer.

Stratia The Essentials Kit, $29

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio

Too Faced

This festive holiday lip gloss set includes three travel-size plumping lip glosses, including a limited edition shade that's scented to smell like rainbow sprinkles.

Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Mobile: travel trio, $25 (reduced from $36)

Laneige lip sleeping mask



Amazon

Treat someone to this moisturizing, antioxidant-rich, leave-on lip mask from Laneige.

Laneige lip sleeping mask, $24

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit

Rodial

This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser

Amazon

This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Best tech gifts under $50

Streaming sticks, waterproof speakers and more tech gifts that work on a budget.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle

Instax via Walmart

The on-sale bundle includes a mini instant camera and a 10-pack of Instax film. Choose from six colors.

"This camera has been pretty fun to use," wrote a Walmart customer. "It came with everything you need to get started: camera, batteries, film, and wrist strap. This would be fun for kids, teens, and adults!"

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle, $49 (regularly $67)

HP DeskJet wireless all-in-one color printer

HP

This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.

HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device

Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker



Comiso via Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Willing to spend a little more? The Sonos Roam is our must-have portable speaker this season.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $49

Sony via Walmart

Now's a great time to pick up an extra controller (or two) for your PS5: Walmart has marked the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller down to $49.

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controller, $49 (reduced from $75)

Apple AirTags

Apple via Amazon

Your friend or family member who is constantly losing their keys, wallet or Apple AirPods could really use some Apple AirTags this Christmas. These tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Then, even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map.

If your iPhone is handy, then it can lead you straight to the AirTag via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $95 (reduced from $99)

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon for $25.

Apple AirTag, $25 (reduced from $29)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Best travel gifts under $50

A trendy new type of travel pillow, gift cards and more great and affordable gifts for travelers.

Trtl travel pillow

Amazon

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $45 with coupon (reduced from $60)

Stojo collapsible reusable coffee cup

Stojo silicone coffee cups collapse, accordion-style, to fit anywhere -- including a Christmas stocking. This environmentally friendly cup (with a reusable straw) makes a great gift for coffee lovers.

Stojo collapsible silicone travel cup with straw, 16 oz., $20

Starbucks gift card



Amazon

Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Best kids' gifts and toys under $50 to gift this year

Shop pooping turtles, elaborate lego sets and more great toys under $50 to give kids this holiday season.

Magical Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: $45

Walmart

This cauldron comes equipped with all the ingredients for a "spell" to concoct a Magic Mixie, an interactive fur-ever friend. Read the spell from the included spell book, add the ingredients and wave the magic wand. When sounds, lights and real mist rise from the cauldron, you'll know it's working.

Magical Mixies Misting Cauldron toy, $45 (reduced from $64)

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set: $38

Walmart

The set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $38

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle



Little Live Pets via Amazon

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $23 (reduced from $35)

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo

Little Live Pets via Amazon

Is a pooping turtle not quite the right gift? Well, good news: Little Live Pets also makes a pink pooping flamingo named Sherbet.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo value pack, $35

Lego Disney 'Encanto' the Madrigal house building kit

Walmart

Build the Madrigal house from "Encanto" with 587 Lego pieces. It's a three-level house that comes with a sticker sheet for decorating. It comes with two mini-doll figures and one micro-doll figure (of Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio), as well as capybara and butterfly figures.

Lego Disney "Encanto" the Madrigal house building kit, $40 (regularly $50)

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

National Geographic via Amazon

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or brick) that once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $25

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection

Slumberkins

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms, such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx (pictured above). They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill. Lynx comes with a book on self-expression.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $34 (regularly $48)

Lego Star Wars Advent calendar

Lego

Fun for Star Wars fans of all ages, this Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. Ages 6 and up.

Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus, named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $24

Pokemon Advent calendar

Pokemon

Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, Growlithe and Torchi are just a few of the Pokémon characters they will unwrap with this fun holiday calendar. Ages 4 and up.

Pokemon advent calendar, $50 (reduced from $60)

Best cozy gifts under $50

Cozy candles, wearable blankets and more.

Woodwick large hourglass scented candle

Woodwick via Amazon

This wood-smoke-scented, crackling-wick candle evokes the feeling of sitting around a roaring fireplace. With a strong cedar fragrance and WoodWick's patented wooden wick, which creates a fireside-like crackling sound, this candle offers the gift of coziness.

WoodWick large hourglass scented candle, $28 (reduced from $31)

The Comfy original oversized microfiber and sherpa wearable blanket

Amazon

As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," this bestselling, ultra plush wearable blanket is perfect for staying cozy around the house. The Comfy original, oversized, microfiber and sherpa, wearable blanket comes in plenty of fun patterns and colors, making it easy to personalize your present to the recipient.

The Comfy is a bestseller with CBS Essentials readers -- and it's on sale at Amazon now.

The Comfy oversized wearable blanket, $45 after coupon (reduced from $55)

Best gifts for pets under $50

Great gifts for pets (and their owners) all under $50.

Bark Super Chewer box

Barkbox

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive-themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Smartish

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Apple AirTag, $22 (reduced from $29)

