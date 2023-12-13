Amazon has a huge deal on the cordless Bissell Green Machine upholstery and carpet cleaner: Save 32%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We love the Bissell Little Green cordless portable carpet and upholstery deep cleaner for upholstery maintenance. It's currently 32% off on Amazon for a limited time, marked down to just $149. It's a handy tool to clean up your home before holiday guests arrive -- and to clean up all the messes they leave behind on your couches and rugs.

Bissell Little Green cordless portable carpet and upholstery deep cleaner: Save 32%

This upholstery cleaner from Bissell is small yet effective. The device has been engineered to clean and remove stains from carpets, rugs, pet beds, car interiors, upholstered furniture such as indoor and outdoor lounge chairs and couches and more.

There are two cleaning modes on the cleaner: the powerful turbo mode that can be used for 20 minutes, and the less intensive eco mode, which conserves energy to offer a prolonged battery life of 35 minutes.

The hose itself is equipped with two rows of bristle brushes, which, combined with the included Bissell Pro Oxy spot & stain treatment, creates friction that can help get deeper into the fibers of your upholstery and release stains. The hose length is four feet long, allowing plenty of room from the machine if need be. Plus, the machine itself is only 7.2 pounds, making it super easy to transport around your home.

Both the dirty and clean water tanks can hold about four cups of liquids, which is a lot for such a small machine, and the hose has a self-cleaning function that gets rid of any dirt that may have stuck to the interior of the hose. Once you're finished using the Little Green machine, it'll take about four hours to charge back up again.

This Bissell upholstery cleaner has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer commented on the efficacy of this product, saying, "I use this on my couch and fabric barstools. I have two messy boys and this machine has gotten out dirt, markers, food stains, red wine, chocolate -- you name it! You won't regret purchasing this."

Another reviewer said it is a must have for pet owners: "I have a dog that takes over my furniture and I am also fostering two puppies and they like to get things dirty. This is the solution and I honestly don't know why I did not get this sooner. It is the best thing I have found to clean these spots and get them off my furniture so that it looks better than ever!"

Bissell's upholstery cleaning products are pretty popular, meaning discounts aren't common. Take advantage of this $70 off deal before it disappears.

Why buy an upholstery deep cleaner?

Upholstery is often neglected cleaning-wise, but it really shouldn't be. Overtime, upholstery can accumulate dust particles, pet dander, dust mites, bacteria, stains, and more. This can lessen the lifespan of your upholstered furniture and create a gross environment to live in overall. With that said, having an upholstery cleaner on hand is just as important as having a vacuum and mop in your house.