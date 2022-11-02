Shop early Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lego Store via Amazon

Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List includes more than 100 toy gift ideas for the holiday season, many under $50, that Amazon believes will be hot sellers this year.

We've found early Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season, according to Amazon

Top products in this article:

See all the top toys at Amazon: 2022 Toys We Love List

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope, $50 after coupon (reduced from $90)

What toys are expected to be the hottest gifts of 2022? Says Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games: "In 2022, we're seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects. Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors."

You can check out the full Amazon 2022 Toys We Love List by clicking the button below. Many of the toys on the list are available exclusively through Amazon.

Or let us do the digging for you ahead with some of the most eye-catching finds on Amazon's list. Find popular toys from Little Live Pets, Squishmallows, Lego and more beloved kids' brands. Many of these items are on sale now, ahead of Black Friday.

(Looking for even more Hanukkah and Christmas gift ideas for kids? Check out Walmart's own 2022 Top Toy List.)

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game



Amazon

The Exploding Kittens card game plays a bit like Russian roulette. Each player draws from a deck of cards, one by one. There are enough "exploding kitten" cards in the mix to end everyone but the winner's game. But there are far more safe cards in the deck -- cards that can be played at the right time to avoid cat-aided doom.

Up to 10 people can play at once. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.7 stars.

Exploding Kittens Party Pack card game, $19 after coupon (reduced from $25)

Lego Ideas Tree House



Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest. The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy



Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $34 (reduced from $45)

Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring



Amazon

This Crayola light board makes a great holiday gift for young artists. It comes with a light up drawing board and six washable gel markers that kids can use to draw or trace glowing designs.

Don't forget to apply the coupon at checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this top-rated Christmas gift.

Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring, $22 after coupon (reduced from $33)

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson tricycle

Amazon

Kids can ride in style with this Harley-Davidson inspired tricycle. It features large foot pedals, durable tires and easy-grip handle bars.

This tricycle is recommended for kids that are 2-5 years old.

Fisher-Price Harley-Davidson tricycle, $40 (regularly $47)

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope

Amazon

This LeapFrog microscope is a fun way to get children excited about science. The microscope features up to 200x magnification. Kids can create their own samples to view or look at the provided images and slides. The kit comes with eight double-sided smart slides that show educational videos and images on the microscope's 2.4" viewing screen.

LeapFrog Magic Adventures microscope, $50 after coupon (reduced from $90)

More top-rated toys to consider

These toys and games also made it on to Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List. They're not on sale right now but they'd still make a great holiday gift.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

Surprise! This 4.6-star-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package. Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $108

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set. It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $25

Squishmallows Mystery Box

Amazon

Looking for a more random Squishmallows experience at an incredible price? Pick up the Squishmallows Mystery Box on Amazon. It includes three, nine-inch Squishmallows, all randomly selected.

Squishmallows Mystery Box (3 toys), $23

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates

Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box

Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show. Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $100

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game

Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset

Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles. This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $95

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

Related content from CBS Essentials