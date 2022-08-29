Samsung Labor Day deal: Samsung refrigerators with touch screens are on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung introduced its first Family Hub touch screen refrigerators in 2016. Samsung

It's a great time to buy a Samsung refrigerator: Samsung is slashing prices on its touch screen fridges ahead of Labor Day. Upgrade your refrigerator from one that merely stores your food to a smart fridge that can make lists, send texts, play music and more.

Shop the best Samsung refrigerators with Family Hub and save -- they're all on sale right now at Samsung ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Top deals in this article:

Top-rated Samsung three-door refrigerator with Family Hub: Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,699 (regularly $3,499)

Top-rated Samsung four-door refrigerator with Family Hub: Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $3,599 (regularly $4,699)

Top-rated Samsung side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub: Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

We've found the top-rated Samsung refrigerators with Samsung's Family Hub touch screen for you to shop right now. Not only are these refrigerators high tech, they also come with a bunch of cool features such as full-width drawers, smart dividers that can section off food to cool at different temperatures, built-in water and ice functions and more.

The best touch screen Samsung refrigerator deals

Keep reading to shop the best Samsung refrigerators with touch screens. Many of these Samsung refrigerator models are on sale now ahead of Labor Day.

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator lets you control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door with Samsung's Family Hub. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more.

The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered water and ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf for a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,699 (regularly $3,499)

Samsung Family Hub 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This high-end Samsung refrigerator is made to be counter-depth, for a built-in look. The refrigerator features a fingerprint-proof finish, so you won't see any grubby hand marks on its french-door design. The high-tech fridge comes with the Samsung's Family Hub function that lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music and share pictures with your family right from the fridge door.

This Samsung refrigerator features a middle FlexZone drawer with a smart divider that can section off food to cool at different temperatures for flexible storage. It includes a built-in, auto-fill pitcher that has cold water ready anytime your family wants it, as well as an external ice and water dispenser.

Samsung Family Hub 4-door french door refrigerator, $3,149 (regularly $4,700)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung touch screen refrigerator with Family Hub is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker, plus all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation.

A Samsung customer who purchased the home appliance called it "roomy and fresh."

"I didn't think I could ever love a refrigerator, but I do," the customer wrote on the Samsung site. "My produce lasts weeks longer than my previous refrigerator and there's enough room to organize and keep everything clean! When I thought I had a full fridge before, switching over this was so much roomier and I could actually keep an eye on everything... No stinky produce drawers."

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung

This Samsung refrigerator with Samsung's Family Hub is available as either a full- or counter-depth model. It features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser; or, you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills (with the option to infuse a flavor).

"Samsung has created (in my opinion) the perfect refrigerator," a customer who purchased the kitchen appliance wrote on the Samsung site. "This is the new and much improved Samsung 4 Door flex. Some of the features of this refrigerator are the same as the previous 4 door flex such as the Family Hub with Smart Things, built-in speaker, WIFI and the internal cameras, but what Samsung has improved upon with this new unit is the beverage center, ice maker, and the built-in UV deodorizing and a lot more space."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter depth), $3,599 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full depth), $3,499 (regularly $4,599)

More Labor Day deals on Samsung refrigerators

These Samsung refrigerators may not have touch screens, but they have a bunch of other great features. Shop more top-rated Samsung refrigerators below, and you'll score a Labor Day deal on a new Samsung kitchen appliance.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator

Samsung

This four-door Samsung fridge comes with a dual auto ice maker and an auto-fill water pitcher. It's also totally customizable: Individual drawers can be set to specific temperatures -- and the refrigerator's exterior can be customized with changeable door panels. The deal below is for the full-depth model; it also comes in a counter-depth version.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator (full depth), $2,299 (regularly $3,114)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator

Samsung

This slim refrigerator with a modern design from Samsung is suitable for a small space, or for when you want to add a second fridge or freezer to your kitchen. Switch the device between fridge and freezer temperatures (but you can't have both at the same time). Choose from a white, gray or navy-glass finish. This fridge comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial, meaning you can return it for a full refund if you're not satisfied within 100 days of purchase. Delivery is free.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator (11.4 cu ft), $999 (reduced from $1,299)

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone

Samsung

This Samsung fridge's freezer area can be temperature adjusted to provide more fridge space if you'd prefer. Its Twin Cooling Plus system maintains high refrigerator humidity and dry freezer conditions for fresher produce and less freezer burn. It comes in black stainless steel, stainless steel or white, and has an ice maker. Pay just $10 for installation.

Samsung top freezer refrigerator with FlexZone (18 cu ft), $944 (reduced from $1,050)

