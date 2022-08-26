Best refrigerators you can get delivered fast, plus Labor Day deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The perfect refrigerator for you can be delivered right to your door by Labor Day. We've found the best Labor Day deals on top-rated refrigerators that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to discover our favorite home appliance options from Samsung, LG, Miele and more, and arrange to have a new fridge delivered to your home ASAP.

Top products in this article

The top-rated refrigerators we've selected below include the best new refrigerator features of 2022. These high-tech details include touch screens, smart capabilities, ice makers that can create ice balls for cocktails, water dispensers, adjustable shelves, storage space, interior cameras, LED lighting, advanced temperature controls and more.

We've found the best early Labor Day refrigerator deals on top-rated refrigerator models that you can shop right now. We've only included refrigerators that have at least a four star rating. (Note: We do not consider incentivized or paid reviews in our research.)

But hurry, these Labor Day refrigerator deals won't last forever.

All of the included refrigerators can be delivered right to your door. Delivery costs vary by brand; delivery timing varies by location.

(Need more help before picking the next refrigerator for your kitchen? Check out the CBS Essentials guide on how to buy a new refrigerator. And if you're upgrading appliances through your whole home, check out the best washer and dryer deals you can shop before Labor Day.)

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

Our bestselling Samsung refrigerator is $1,400 off right now at Samsung.

The spacious 29-cubic-foot fridge has a 4.9-star rating. The home appliance features Samsung's Family Hub. The smart fridge feature can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

Like all Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, this Samsung refrigerator's exterior is totally customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke four-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,999 (regularly $4,399)

LG smart InstaView door-in-door refrigerator (23 cu ft.)

This 4.4-star-rated refrigerator will show you what's inside, without letting out all the cold air. The LG smart InstaView door-in-door refrigerator features a tinted glass panel that illuminates when you knock on it, displaying what's in side.

This smart fridge dispenses water, cubed and crushed ice and includes a temperature-controlled middle drawer that features five temperature settings, including freeze.

LG smart InstaView door-in-door refrigerator (23 cu ft.), $3,899 (regularly $4,699)

LG smart counter-depth double freezer refrigerator (22 cu ft.)

This fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant refrigerator has a 4.6-star rating.

This counter-depth fridge measures 22-cubic-feet. The home appliance dispenses ice from a slim ice maker, which LG claims helps to provides more shelf space and more space for door bins.

LG smart counter-depth double freezer refrigerator (22 cu ft.), $3,149 (regularly $3,499)

LG side-by-side counter-depth refrigerator (23 cu ft.)

This 4.6-star-rated side-by-side refrigerator is $294 off right now.

The 23-cubic-foot fridge has tons of positive reviews about its wide amount of storage space. Like the refrigerator listed before it, this model also dispenses ice from a space-saving slim ice maker. However, this sleek-looking fridge features LG's fingerprint-proof Smooth Touch dispenser. Instead of having to hit a button or a level, this beverage feature pours filtered water and ice into your cup with just a light touch.

LG side-by-side counter-depth refrigerator (23 cu ft.), $1,649 (regularly $1,943)

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some cool features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door. This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,409)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator



This slim, 11.4-cubic-foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces such as a kitchenette or a garage. This unique appliance can run at fridge or freezer temperatures to best suit your food storage needs. It features a reversible door.

Choose from finishes in white, gray or navy glass.

This 4.7-star-rated refrigerator comes with a 100-day, risk-free trial. Delivery is free when you order directly from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub

This Samsung touchscreen refrigerator with Family Hub was rated 4.7 stars. The home appliance is fingerprint-resistant, includes an in-door ice maker and all-around cooling and multi-vent technology for even air circulation.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,799 (regularly $2,166)

Best Buy is basically offering the same deal on this Samsung fridge. A Best Buy customer described the refrigerator as a "high tech appliance for the modern home."

"Very roomy and user friendly, I was able to set up the Family Hub, upload photos and customize the screen right from the fridge. The stainless steel matches my other appliances by Samsung (range/air fryer)," the customer wrote.

Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, $1,800 (reduced from $2,166)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (counter-depth), $3,599 (regularly $4,699)

Samsung is offering the full-depth version of this refrigerator for the same price.

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub (full-depth), $3,599 (regularly $4,599)

Samsung large capacity 3-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub

This full-depth Samsung refrigerator is rated 4.5 stars. Use this refrigerator's Samsung's Family Hub feature to control your smart appliances and devices straight from your fridge door via.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,699 (regularly $3,499)

Shop more refrigerators

Shop more of the to-rated fridges from your favorite retailers including Miele, LG, Bosch and more. All of these models can be delivered right to your door.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column

Miele's MasterCool series 30-inch column refrigerator has a bunch of cool features, including smart tech. The refrigerator does not have a door handle. Instead it features a push-to-open door activated by light pressure from your hand. The inside of the refrigerator is outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter upon opening the refrigerator door. The Miele fridge features a function that allows you to adjust fridge temperature or lighting with the touch of your finger. You can even change the background color of the touch display.

This refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app and controlled remotely. Use the app to adjust temperatures or connect to the Miele online store to order products such as water filters.

Miele MasterCool series smart refrigerator column, $8,199

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator

Although the Miele 36-inch bottom freezer refrigerator includes a handle, it also features Miele's push-to-open tech. Like the Miele refrigerator above it, this Mastercool smart bottom freezer is also outfitted with LED strips that steadily get brighter when you open the refrigerator door.

This fridge keeps food smells at bay with Miele's Active AirClean filter. The filter is made with a combination of active charcoal and chitosan, a natural product, that works to eliminate odors in your fridge.

This smart refrigerator can be connected to the Miele app to remotely adjust temperatures, switch on programs or connect to the Miele Web Store to order products.

Miele MasterCool series smart bottom freezer refrigerator, $10,599

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator

This 4.7-star-rated GE refrigerator features climate-controlled drawers, adjustable spill-proof glass shelves and adjustable freezer shelves.

The GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator features built-in Wi-Fi and can be remotely controlled by your smartphone and compatible voice assistants. It can even send you alerts if the fridge door is left open or refrigerator service is needed.

GE Profile smart side-by-side refrigerator, $8,930

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator

This 4.8-star-rated Bosch refrigerator includes plenty of temperature-controlled storage. This home appliance features two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Bosch 800 series 36" smart four-door french door refrigerator, $3,699

