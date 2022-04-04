New Samsung 'The Frame' TV 2022 models are available now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 model has arrived. The new-and-improved 2022 model of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart TV that doubles as customizable wall art features a brand new matte display.

Top products in this article:

Best selling Samsung "The Frame" TV: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

Save on last year's "The Frame" model: 43" 'The Frame' smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,000)

Samsung

The 2022 "The Frame" features the same gorgeous quantum dot picture as last year's model, but with a new matte display that includes anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. Like the 2021 model, the updated 2022 model intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K.

When you're not streaming, select artwork to display, from Picasso to Basquiat, or upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to "The Frame" from your phone or a USB flash drive.

Right now, when you order Samsung's "The Frame" 2022 model, you can get free in-home installation, plus 50% off a customizable outer bezel frame. It's available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

"The Frame" QLED smart TV 2022 model is available right now on the Samsung website.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,000

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" utilizes a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

Shop 'The Frame' 2021 model

You can still shop "The Frame" 2021 model. It's on sale right now at Samsung, though note that many sizes have already sold out.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021): Save up to $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Save big on this Samsung TV, which can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

43" 'The Frame' smart TV, $850 (regularly $1,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $3,300 (regularly $4,300)

