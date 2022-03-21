This best selling Samsung smart washer and dryer pair is $1,150 off right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's customer-loved tech includes more than just QLED TVs, watches and Samsung Galaxy S22 smart phones. Samsung makes highly rated appliances too, including a washer/dryer pairing that our readers can't get enough of.

Top products in this article:

Best-selling smart washer and dryer set: Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

Top-rated washer dryer set under $1,500: Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

Best front-load washer deal: Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $700 (regularly $945)

Samsung's front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super-speed dry set is the best-selling washer and dryer on Essentials. The Samsung set features a range of smart abilities that older washers and dryers don't have.

The popular Samsung washer and dryer both offer AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, plus Wi-Fi connectivity -- these Samsung appliances can be controlled entirely by smartphone. By using Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop your appliance, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

"The technology of this washer is amazing," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the front-load washer with CleanGuard. "I get to choose the cycle depending of what I am washing, all from my phone. This washer also sanitized my clothes which is super cool in these day and times. It was easy to connect to my smart things app from Samsung and I am able to see the cycle of the washer and I get notifications when my laundry is ready to get it out from the washer.

"It also sends a notification on my Alexa, so there is no way I will forget my laundry again! The washer is very quiet, it's just an awesome washer with a lot of tech to make things easier. Definitely worth the money."

Another reason why this washer-dryer set is popular with Essentials readers: It's currently on sale at Samsung for $1,150 off. The washer and dryer can also be purchased separately -- you'll save $500 each.

(Want even more Samsung deals? Check out the best deals at the Samsung Discover Event running now through March 27.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: Save $1,150

If you're not satisfied with the quality of your old washer and dryer and the amount of time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade to a new pair. Samsung has this washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer/dryer pair at Samsung for $1,150 off. Plus, you can add on three years of Samsung Care+ parts and labor coverage for $1 more (a $180 value).

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $500 each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Shop more top-rated washer and dryers

We found the best washers, dryers and washer-dryer combos from top appliance retailers that you can shop right now. Shop our top picks from Samsung, Maytag and LG below.

You can also shop the best washers and dryers, here.

[SALE ENDS MARCH 22] Smart top-load washer and electric dryer set: $900 off

This Samsung washer and dryer set is only on sale March 21. The sale is only for the washer and dryer in the color "champagne." The duo must be added separately to your shopping cart. Once added, the discount applies and both Samsung smart appliances are marked down to $650 a piece.

Smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and super speed wash in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

Smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam sanitize electric dryer set

Save $500 when you buy this super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set from Samsung. Both appliances feature-integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

"What can I say about this washer and dryer set besides its the best that we've ever owned?" reviewed an enthusiastic customer who purchased the Samsung home appliance duo. "The washer and dryer have sleek, stylish designs and buttons and dial that are easy to use."

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer and smart steam electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $1,998)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $829 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $749 (regularly $999)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer



This smart appliance can be controlled with the Maytag app. Use your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine and get end-of-cycle notifications. The home appliance features a built-in water faucet and a deep-fill option, so you can soak dirty clothes before you wash them, or use the extra water to tackle tough stains.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer. "This state of the art washer can be controlled from an app on my phone and sends me alerts when it's finished! My queen size comforter fits easily along with all of my sheets and pillowcases at the same time! Well worth the price, Maytag is the absolute best."

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $880 (regularly $990)

Best Buy carries a matching smart Maytag dryer that can also be controlled with the Maytag app. It's on sale, too.

Maytag smart electric dryer, $880 (regularly $990)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology



Good news if you work from home: This Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

The washer is currently on sale at Best Buy and Samsung, though Best Buy has the better price.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $700 (regularly $945)

Samsung also offers a matching dryer to complete your washer and dryer set. The dryer is on sale at Best Buy and Samsung.

Samsung electric dryer with sensor dry, $700 (regularly $945)

LG smart front-load washer and electric dryer WashTower

This more-than-six-foot-tall tower offers extra-large capacity washer and dryer chambers. The home appliance features AI technology to select the best wash and dry motions and settings.

"We've had this unit for a month, and are impressed more each day of use. The clincher was when we loaded it with TWO large items...a blanket and bedspread, and the washer never gave it a second thought. Dryer? Just as good!" raved a Best Buy customer in their review of the LG washer and dryer tower.

LG smart front-load washer and electric dryer WashTower, $2,300 (regularly $2,700)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

This Samsung washer/dryer set with a brushed black finish is on sale right now. The higher-end set has smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,798)

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set

Save $700 when you buy this smart washer and dryer set from Samsung. Great choices for busy families, both machines include AI-powered Smart Dial to learn your favorite washing cycles and recommend specific ones. Samsung's super speed wash and super speed dry features can finish a full load of laundry in 30 minutes.

The home appliance duo is highly rated by Samsung customers.

"I have had the pleasure of using both products the washer and dryer," wrote a Samsung customer who reviewed the set. "I love front-load washing machines because it seems like they clean better, so this one with all of its tech features make(s) for a very good washing machine. They did a great job on the appearance as it's very modern looking and very sleek."

Samsung smart dial front-load super speed washer and electric dryer set, $1,598 (regularly $2,298)

LG high-efficiency stackable washer package



This LG package includes four items: the high-efficiency stackable smart front-load washer, the stackable smart gas dryer with steam and built-in intelligence, a laundry pedestal with storage drawer, and a SideKick six-cycle high-efficiency pedestal washer.

The LG washer and dryer use AI technology to detect your clothing and select the perfect settings for the best clean. The LG pedestal storage drawer will raise your front-loading appliances off the floor and provide more storage for stain sticks, detergent and dryer sheets. Never run out of room to do your laundry again. The LG SideKick pedestal washer is a small top-load washer that will help you finish your laundry chores.

LG high-efficiency stackable washer package, $3,577 (regularly $4,430)

