Samsung Fourth of July TV sale: Save on Samsung's 'The Frame' and more smart TVs

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you've been thinking of upgrading your old TV, now is the perfect time: Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling models, including the ultra-popular "The Frame" smart TV for the Fourth of July. But if you want a discount on a smart TV you'd better hurry -- these deals end soon.

Top products in this article

Shop Samsung's Fourth of July deals

Our most popular TV: 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV (2022), $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

If you're still watching an older TV, you may want to consider upgrading in time for summer. Newer TVs can provide an improved watching experience with 4K or 8K resolution and advanced OLED technology. We -- and CBS Essentials readers -- really like Samsung's 'The Frame" television. The bestselling TV has a matte screen with a brilliant, crisp 4K picture. And when it's not in use, it blends in to your living room space as a framed piece of art. It's the perfect choice for a family that wants a big TV, but doesn't want a television to be the focal point of a room.

Best TV deals at the Samsung Fourth of July sale



Whether you want a high-end art TV or the best budget TV you can get, the Samsung Fourth of July sale is a great opportunity to upgrade to a new TV at a fantastic price.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: Save up to $400

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space. Translated: That's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save big on the bestselling TV.

Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $950 and up

Samsung

This 4K smart TV from Samsung delivers expertly upscaled 4K resolution and Quantum HDR+ technology. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, the sound moves with the action in your favorite film, show or game to deliver an incredible audio experience.

The best part? You can save on this TV right now during the Samsung Fourth of July sale.

Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV: Save up to $2,700

Samsung

Today's Samsung TV Deal of the Day is on this Samsung Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV. It offers a brilliant bright display with ultra-precise Mini LEDs and enhanced contrast with Quantum HDR 32X. The smart TV even provides an immersive 3D sound experience to hep you feel like you're right in the middle of the game or movie.

Prices vary by size. Right now, you can save up to $2,700 on the bestselling TV.

Samsung 'The Sero': Save $500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen (without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV).

This Samsung TV is on sale now for $500 off.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace' outdoor TV: Save up to $4,000



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle, and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

For outdoor areas with partial sun:

For outdoor areas in the full sun:

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV : $450

Samsung

If you're looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly TV during the Samsung sale, this 4K Samsung TV is a great choice. It offers a crisp, clear Crystal UHD display so that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows with excellent picture quality.

50" Samsung Class TU8000 4K Crystal UHD smart TV, $450 (reduced from $550)

Related content from CBS Essentials