Watch CBS News

Auto workers in Alabama vote against joining UAW

Workers at two Mercedes Benz plants in Alabama this week voted against joining the United Auto Workers union. The movement to unionize saw opposition, not just from the company, but also Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Michael George has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.