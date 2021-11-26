Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy Buds, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 4K TVs​ and more are on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The turkey has been eaten. The pumpkin pie has been demolished. Thanksgiving is all but over, which means ... yes, it's time for Black Friday.

Black Friday sales started early this year, but there's still time to pick up some fantastic deals on tech at Samsung's Black Friday sale. You can save big on televisions, robot vacuums, and -- yes -- the hottest and newest Samsung smartphones.

Virtually everything Samsung is on sale right now, including headphones and earbuds, TVs, gaming monitors and must-have tech including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone and the Galaxy Book Pro 2-in-1 laptop. You can even save $100 on Samsung's newest flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (now $700).

Already own a Samsung device? You'll find further reduced prices when you trade in your old phone, tablet, computer or earbuds for a new Samsung device.

The tech retailer is also offering deals on home essentials during Samsung's early Black Friday deals. Shoppers will find reduced prices on robot vacuums, refrigerators, televisions, washers and dryers right now.

Planning on gifting someone Samsung Galaxy Buds? The time to buy them is now. Keep reading to see what's on sale during Samsung's early Black Friday deals.

Samsung's early Black Friday deals

The tech retailer is offering savings on their smart phones, smart watches, home appliances and more during their early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $100

Samsung

These in-ear wireless headphones, available in five colors, feature the largest Galaxy Buds speaker design and active noise cancellation. Right now, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $70 off the list price at Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, $100 (regularly $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

Samsung

Or step up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), and an IPX7 waterproof rating. They also support Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (regularly $200)

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control: $449

Samsung

The Jet Bot robot vacuum uses precision mapping with LiDAR sensors to navigate areas of your home while it cleans. The robot can clean carpet and hardwood floors. Owners can use their phone to receive live cleaning reports and select where Jet Bot robot vacuum should clean next.

Jet Bot robot vacuum with intelligent power control, $449 (regularly $599)

50" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart TV: $480

Samsung

This Samsung smart TV features 4K UHD upscaling that lets you upgrade your favorite TV and movies to 4K quality. It's compatible with multiple voice assistants and can stream most content from your PC, laptop or phone. Right now multiple sizes of the Crystal UHD smart TV are on sale via Samsung.

50" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart 4K TV, $480 (regularly $530)

65" Class AU8000 Crystal UHD smart 4K TV, $699 (regularly $749)

Galaxy Watch 4: $380

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4 does more than just give you the time. The Samsung watch can monitor your heart and help you track your sleeping habits, workouts and wellness goals. The Samsung device can connect to calls, texts and music. The watch also features a trip detection function that can alert your emergency contact in the event of a hard fall.

Galaxy Watch 4, $380 (regularly $430)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $300

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's stainless-steel casing looks more like a fashionable watch than a tech gadget. But don't be fooled. Inside its sleek design, it features the same Samsung smart watch tech that can track your health, sleep and workouts, and also monitor your oxygen levels. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can make calls, send texts, stream music and can also make purchases with Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, $300 (regularly $350)

Galaxy S21 5G (128GB): $700

Samsung

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, features a 6.2-inch touch display, a 64 MP rear camera that records 8K video and 5G wireless support for fast downloads, uploads and streaming (where available).

You can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at Samsung now for Black Friday. Want an even lower price? Samsung is offering trade-in incentives on this smartphone that can reduce its price to as low as $150.

Galaxy S21 5G (128GB), $700

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone (128GB): $1,100

Samsung

The 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone can connect to Windows 10 PCs, film in pro-level 8K video (the device features a 108MP wide lens camera) and sync to Outlook and OneNote. It offers wireless power share: Place your Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Watch 3 on the back of your Note 20 to instantly share a battery charge. The device includes an S Pen and comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB), $1,100 (regularly $1,200)

Samsung Jet 70 Pet cordless stick vacuum:

Samsung

Designed for pet-owning households, the energy-efficient Samsung Jet 70 Pet cordless stick vacuum features a five-layer filtration system to capture pet dander and pollen, up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, and enough portability and flexibility to get into all those hard-to-reach places in your home. There's also a digital display that shows you the power level, plus alerts when there's a clog or filter that needs replacing.

Samsung Jet 70 Pet cordless stick vacuum, $278 (reduced from $399)

27" Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor: $500

Samsung

The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is $200 off right now. It features a 1000R ultra-wide curved screen, an Infinity Core lighting system and G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support. The device has two DisplayPort inputs and one for HDMI. (This deal ends on Dec. 5.)

27" Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, $500 (regularly $700)

Galaxy Book Pro: $1,100

Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday deals include a sale on their Galaxy Book Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features an AMOLED screen that adjusts to indoor and outdoor lighting. The device runs on an 11th generation core processor and offers 512 GB of storage.

Galaxy Book Pro: $1,100 (regularly $1,400)

Samsung large capacity front load washer and dryer: $750 each

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy and Samsung are offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $400 off its regular price. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung Smart Dial front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

You can also save on a matching Samsung dryer. You can even arrange for delivery and haul away of your old dryer via the Samsung website.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $750 (reduced from $1,150)

Samsung Smart Dial gas dryer with Super Speed Dry, $850 (reduced from $1,250)

Smart Bespoke Flex refrigerator: $2,800

Samsung

Save $1,000 when you buy this smart refrigerator during Samsung's Black Friday deals. The 29-cubic-foot fridge was designed to be customized: All four doors feature changeable, colored panels. The lower-right storage space can also be converted from a fridge to a freezer for further customization. The refrigerator also includes an ice machine and a beverage center.

Smart Bespoke Flex refrigerator, $2,800 (regularly $3,800)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

