Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times to score deals on robot vacuums. These sophisticated machines do the work of vacuuming for you, containing strong suction power to tackle everyday debris plus smart features, such as object avoidance, to ensure they don't knock into or get stuck under furniture.

To help you find the best deals on these normally expensive vacuums, we rounded up the best robot vacuum deals for Presidents' Day 2024. Check out our top picks, which include discounts up to 62% off. We even found a discount on our best-selling Roomba vacuum at 50% off its original price.

But don't delay. Presidents' Day weekend 2024 will be over soon, and so will these deals.

The best Presidents' Day 2024 robot vacuum deals

These top-rated robot vacs suck dirt, hair, dust and debris off your floors while you're busy living your life. These robot vacuums can all be operated remotely from your smart phone and are equipped with a whole bunch of cool AI features.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: Save 50%

The iRobot Roomba j7+ was CBS Essential's best-selling robot vacuum of 2023, so we're very excited that this popular vac is discounted a whopping 50% for Presidents' Day.

Former CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose is a big fan of her iRobot Roomba j7+. "This robot vacuum does a great job sucking up strands of hair, dust and debris on my floors," she says. "This iRobot Roomba even eliminated the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. It cleans so well, I don't feel like I need to use my stick vacuum after."

For more about this 4.1-star-rated robot vacuum, check out our review of the iRobot Roomba j7+.

iHome AutoVac Juno: Save more than 50%



If you don't have hundreds of dollars to blow on a new vacuum, consider this affordable robot vacuum option from iHome.

The Wi-Fi-enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows.

You can use your smartphone to control the vacuum or to schedule cleanings.

The iHome AutoVac Juno is normally priced at $200, but you can get it for just $99 at Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. That's a discount of more than 50%.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: Save 45%



The budget-minded Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings.

The robot vacuum detects stuck areas and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. You can download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or other device to control the appliance remotely. And if you have Amazon Alexa, you can sync the device up to activate voice control.

This 4.1-star-rated robot vacuum can clean for up to 100 minutes before needing another charge. Get the Lefant M210 robot vacuum for $110 after coupon at Amazon this Presidents' Day.

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: Save up to 62%



This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck.

It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

This robot vacuum and mop combo is $150 off its original price for Presidents' Day.

Though if you apply the available $70 coupon, you can get an even greater discount of $211 off the original, $350-price tag.

The upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is also on sale for Presidents' Day, 43% off its original price. If you want a Yeedi vac with a longer runtime, get this model for just $30 more.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: Save 26%



While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Normally $799, you can get this robot vacuum for $595 during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale.

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: Save 34%



This 4.2-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls.

The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

The Roborock Q5+ is $100 off its original price at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. If you apply the available coupon, you can get an additional savings of $140, bringing the your total savings to $240.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum: Save 58%



Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer featured on the Samsung product page called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shared: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house.

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continued. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum: Save 26%

The 4.2-star-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum has a lot going for it. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, a HEPA filter and self-cleaning canister, so you never have to empty the vacuum yourself -- the vacuum does so itself in the docking station. It also contains CleanEdge technology that blows air into corners so that it can get to dirt and debris easier.

The Shark AI Ultra self-empty robot vacuum comes with a corresponding app that lets you set a cleaning schedule or activate cleanings from afar. And if you have Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can do this all with voice command. This cleaning machine can run up to two hours on a single charge, and you have about 60 days until the dust bin in the docking station needs to be emptied.

One reviewer wrote that this was "a great addition to their home," adding: "I absolutely love this vacuum! I have had it for several months and have had no issues. I have a medium-sized dog who is very furry and the vacuum cleaner gets all the hair off the floor. I have hardwood floors with area rugs and throw rugs at the doors and the sweeper manages all the different areas and heights of rugs with no problems."

Normally priced at $650, you can get this robot vacuum at Amazon this Presidents' Day for just $478, a savings of 46%.

