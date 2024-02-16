Best Presidents' Day 2024 furniture deals you can shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Presidents' Day weekend is finally here, and the deals are coming in hot at Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, West Elm, and more top retailers. If you've been looking to get new appliances, mattresses or furniture for your home, now is the time to buy, as the discounts are already pretty steep.

To save you from sifting through pages and pages of discounts from various retailers' websites, we rounded up the best furniture deals ahead of Presidents' Day. These include sales on a variety of furniture pieces for your bedroom, living room and more that are up to 79% off.

The best Presidents' Day 2024 furniture sales

Don't waste your money by paying full price for furniture. With so many home retailers running sales during Presidents' Day weekend, we're sure you'll be able to find furniture for your home at major discounts. Check out our favorite Presidents' Day furniture sales below.

West Elm: West Elm's President's Day Sale features up to 60% off its sale selection, with an extra 15% off clearance items when you enter the code "EXTRA15."

Macy's: The Macy's Big Home Sale is happening now, with massive discounts on furniture for your home, including mattresses

Pottery Barn: The luxury retailer's Presidents' Day sale offers discounts up to 50% off on beds, dining tables, sofas and more. There is also free shipping available on more than 1,000 items (the brand usually charges for shipping).

Anthropologie: Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off on furniture, decor and more at its Presidents' Day event. You can expect to find markdowns on rugs, beds, light fixtures and more.

AllModern: You can score furniture for up to 60% off at AllModern's Presidents' Day weekend sale. What's more, some items will be marked down an extra 20% off when you use the promo code GET20.

Frontgate: Known for its elegant furniture, Frontgate is offering up to 50% off sitewide for their Presidents' Day sale. If you use the promo code FSALL0224 you can also get free shipping on everything, including furniture, as well as free shipping and up to 70% off on clearance items.

Herman Miller: The high-end brand's iconic office chairs, gaming chairs and more home office essentials are on sale right now for 20% off for Presidents' Day weekend.

Mercury Row Hegg tufted upholstered platform bed: Save up to 79%

We can't believe how discounted this classic tufted upholstered bed is at Wayfair. Depending on the size and color you order, you can save up to $539 off your purchase. This Mercury Row Hegg bed is available in a full, queen or king size and the color options include blue, black, dark gray, light gray and light beige.

What we really like about this bed is that the upholstery is made of linen, which adds a level of luxuriousness to a bed that is so low in price. There's also a high enough clearance under the bed to where you'd be able to use the space for storage. Plus, you don't need a box spring to use this bed.

The Mercury Row Hegg tufted upholstered platform bed has a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "We were surprised by the quality of such an inexpensive purchase."

Get it now, starting at $150 for a full-size bed (79% off). Queen-size beds start at $178 (78% off), while king-size beds start at $214 (65% off).

Perdue 81.5" velvet square-arm convertible sofa: Save up to 68%

Sofas are one of the most expensive pieces of furniture you can buy for your home. Even the more affordable options could run you $1,000 or more. That's why we love this deal on the Perdue velvet square-arm convertible sofa, which is currently discounted all the way down to $295. That's up to $585 off its original price.

The discount you get is all dependent on which of the ten colors you choose, which range from dark royal blue to mustard yellow velvet. What we also love about this sofa is that you can convert it into a twin-size bed, making this great for people who regularly host guests in their home.

This Perdue sofa has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 21,000 reviews on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "Extremely comfortable. Got it for my daughter's college apartment as an extra bed for the living room. She loved it and so did we when we visited."

Superjare nightstand with charging station: $46 and up



This nightstand is a game-changer for people who have devices that come with short chargers. Instead of having to leave your phone or tablet charging on the ground, you can plug it into one of the four power outlets and USB ports located on the top of the nightstand. This charging hub is connected via a 4.9-foot-long power cord, allowing for plenty of room if your outlet isn't close to your bed.

What we also like about the Superjare nightstand is the storage options, including a drawer and two exposed shelves, perfect for displaying necessities such as tissues, a book, or alarm clock. Discounts vary by color and package quantity.

The Superjare nightstand has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One customer called these nightstands "a good solution without breaking the bank," adding: "They look nice. They are easy to put together… My guests love that they do not have to go digging to find plug-ins at the bedside for their phones."

Aichele faux leather wingback chair: $200

The tufted style and finish of the faux material make the Aichele wingback chair look like it's made from real leather. The wide back provides ample back support as you sit in the chair to read, watch TV or simply soak in the sun by your window. This would make a great accent chair in your living room, bedroom or any kind of lounge area that you retreat to in your home. The chair comes in three colors, including two shades of brown and a gray. Discount varies by color.

The Aichele faux leather wingback chair has a 4.7-star rating on Wayfair. One reviewer wrote, "So perfect for my little office. High quality and the perfect price. You wouldn't even know it was faux leather!"

Another customer said, "I love this chair! The material is great and so is the color. I love it so much I'm thinking of ordering another one."

Regularly $375, get it now at Wayfair for $200.

WLive TV Stand: $100

The WLive TV stand is long enough to hold TVs measuring between 32 and 60 inches. Below the stand you'll find plenty of storage, including two cabinets that have holes in them to accommodate cables, and an exposed center that can be customized with the removable shelf. Each of the four colors, including the white, brown and two blacks are on sale, but the discount varies by color.

This TV stand has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called the TV stand "perfect," adding: "For the price this is by far the best TV stand. It was very easy to put together and is very sturdy."

Another customer said, "I really liked the design. Very sleek and looks high end. It took me about 90 minutes to assemble and that was fun. Highly recommended."

Homcom white two-door sideboard buffet cabinet: Save 29%

One of the best ways to solve the all-too-common problem of not having enough storage in your kitchen is by adding a buffet cabinet. This buffet cabinet from Homcom offers two drawers, which would be great for storing cooking tools, and two levels of storage in the cabinet that are big enough to fit extra plates, bowls, pots, pans or even small kitchen appliances. Use the little countertop as a coffee-making station, or as a place to display shelf-stable fruits and vegetables.

The Homcom white two-door buffet cabinet has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that this was a "great addition" to their home, adding: "I adore this piece of furniture. It is everything I expected and more. Versatile, fits a small space perfectly, and is large enough for all its intended purposes. It was also affordable, and attractive."

West Elm mid-century bookshelf with drawer: Save $200

West Elm's mid-century furniture doesn't come cheap, so any discount you can get is a great one. For a limited time, you can score $200 off this vintage-inspired wood bookcase. The wood is eucalyptus and has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for being sustainably sourced.

The mid-century bookshelf comes with four exposed shelves, making it a great vessel to display plants, books and personal mementos such as framed photos. There's also a drawer that, according to the brand, is equivalent to the size of a filing cabinet drawer.

This bookcase is on sale for $599 (25% off) at the West Elm Presidents' Day sale. It's available in acorn (shown) and white.

Skyler metal Montessori house bed: Save up to 40%

Your kid will have so much fun in this unique bed that resembles the frame of a house. The Skyler metal house bed fits a twin mattress and sits low on the ground so your child can get in and out of the bed easily. What we love about this house bed is that you can customize it by adding decorations to the canopy, whether that be a strand of lights or garland. It's is made of metal and doesn't require a box spring.

This bed has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One customer wrote, "This was the perfect Montessori-style bed to transition our 2 year old from crib to 'big girl bed.' I put it together alone in about 20 minutes. Some of the pieces are heavy, but not too bad -- and it all came together easily -- really without even needing instructions. I wanted something cute and trendy but that would keep her close to the floor to avoid any injury. This has been a wonderful purchase."

The house bed comes in two colors, white and gray. Get it at Amazon starting at $175.

Dumos standing desk with keyboard tray: Save 20%

The extra features included in this standing desk will make your work-from-home set up extra convenient. These include the hooks located on the side of the desk, which can be used to hang your headphones or a small backpack. There's also the keyboard tray, which saves precious room on your desk that you could otherwise use for essentials such as your laptop, monitor and a place to put your coffee or water bottle. Discounts vary by color and size, though you can expect the white and wood design to be 30% off.

The Dumos standing desk with keyboard tray has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: "Love this desk. As a teacher I feel like there are days where I am not moving around as much as I should and find that getting to the gym is harder as the semester goes on. This desk has been my mini solution to these problems. This was easy to assemble and works great in my classroom. It has a lock button so others can't move it up and down. Love this."

Amazon's bestselling bookcase is just $21 (save 69%)

The Furrino three-tier bookcase is an Amazon bestseller and CBS Essentials' reader favorite. It features particle board construction and measures 9.29"D x 12.01"W x 31.5"H. The maximum weight capacity is 30 pounds.

"I needed bookshelves for my apartment bedroom that would not overpower the space," says one verified Amazon reviewer. "These are the perfect size and match the flooring. Easy to assemble, straight-forward instructions, nothing missing or broken."

The Furrino three-tier bookcase is available in a variety of colors. Right now, you'll get the best price on the white and pink -- they're $22 each, reduced from $69 (save 69%). The green and light blue colors are $23, the black bookcase sells for $24.

Herman Miller Aeron chair: Save $382

Considered one of the most recognizable pieces of modern office furniture, the Herman Miller Aeron office chair never goes out of style. The sleek seat is constructed out of temperature-regulating mesh and offers extensive features, including adjustable lumbar support, adjustable seat and armrests.

This chair is completely customizable from its base metal to size to type of back support. It even comes in three sizes. Different configurations have different prices -- all are 20% off. Includes a 12-year warranty.

Regularly $1,510, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Herman Miller Aeron chair for $1,128 during the Herman Miller Presidents' Day weekend furniture sale.