Best Presidents' Day deals on refrigerators: Save on Samsung, LG, Frigidare, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

KitchenAid, LG, Samsung

Presidents' Day is the perfect time to upgrade your refrigerator: All of the top appliance brands and retailers are offering really great Presidents' Day deals on kitchen appliances. We're seeing fantastic deals direct from Samsung and LG, plus deep discounts at popular retailers such as Best Buy and The Home Depot. With savings this good, and with many retailers offering buy-more-save-more appliance bundle deals, you might want to upgrade your entire kitchen with matching appliances, including your range and your dishwasher.

To help you shop for a new refrigerator, we've rounded up all the top kitchen appliance sales happening now for Presidents' Day. Tap the links below to see all the best refrigerators and other kitchen appliances that are on sale this weekend, or read on for our top refrigerator sale picks.

Save up to $1,700 on refrigerators from Samsung

Samsung

This four-door French door refrigerator by Samsung offers a total of 28 cu. ft. of space for your groceries. It features FlexZone drawer cooling with four temperature settings, a smart divider and humidity controls that prevent frost and freezer burn.

This is one of the kitchen appliances from Samsung that's part of the SmartThings ecosystem, so you can use your smartphone to remotely monitor and control its temperature.

This stainless steel refrigerator will add a modern look to your kitchen. And thanks to its fingerprint resistant finish, it's easy to keep the outside of the refrigerator looking clean.

Normally priced at $3,199, this refrigerator is currently on sale for just $1,499 -- a savings of $1,700. And right now, when you order any major kitchen appliance from Samsung, you get free delivery, free installation and free haul away of your old appliance.

To discover even more great deals on major appliances available right now from Samsung, check out our expanded coverage of the Samsung Pesidents' Day sale.

LG is offering up to $1,500 off on select refrigerators

LG

One of LG's bestsellers, the 26 cu. ft. smart counter-depth max French door refrigerator, offers 8.6 cu. ft. of freezer space. It features dual ice makers (in door and in freezer) plus a windowed door that allows you to see what's inside the fridge without letting the cold air out. It can be controlled and monitored using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

LG has slashed the price of this popular Smart InstaView refrigerator for Presidents' Day, so for a limited time, you can add it to your kitchen for just $1,999. That's $1,500 off its regular price.

Plus, if you bundle this refrigerator with at least one other at the time of purchase, you can save up to an additional $500, bringing this fridge down to less than half its original price. Free home delivery is included, and a two-year LG Premium Care protection plan can be added for just $0.99 more.

Save up to $1,000 on select refrigerators at Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy has all sorts of major appliances on sale right now for Presidents' Day, including this popular KitchenAir 27 cu. ft. French door, stainless steel refrigerator with an external water and ice dispenser. It comes in your choice of silver or black.

Right now, it's priced at $2,700 -- which is $1,000 off its regular price. Features include a platinum colored interior with metallic accents, the company's ExtendFresh temperature management system, a pull out tray, a slide away tray, plus a separate crisper and pantry drawer.

To discover even more great deals on consumer electronics available right now at the retailer, check out our expanded coverage of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale.

Save hundreds on a refrigerator from Wayfair

Wayfair

Not to be outdone by its competition, Wayfair is offering Presidents' Day deals of many of it's most popular refrigerators, including this Samsung 26.7 cu. ft., side-by-side door refrigerator that features Samsung's proprietary touch screen with Family Hub. The refrigerator is also part of Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, so you can monitor and control it using a smartphone app.

The Family Hub feature offers a ton of functions, from displaying family calendars to creating digital shopping lists. It's also possible to stream video content directly from the internet to be displayed on the touchscreen, so you can enjoy your favorite shows while you make dinner.

This stainless steel refrigerator is available in a silver or black finish. While supplies last, the silver version of this refrigerator is priced at $1,888 -- that's 19% off (a savings of $444). Keep in mind, Wayfair will allow you to finance this appliance over 18 months for $105 per month when you use the Wayfair credit card.

Save up to $1,000 on select refrigerators at The Home Depot

The Home Depot

This Presidents' Day, Home Depot is a deal if you bundle multiple appliances at the time of purchase. If you buy two appliances, you get an extra $100 off. When you buy three appliances, you get $300 off and with the purchase of four appliances, you get $500 off.

That's on top of the savings you'll get when purchasing individual appliances, like this 28 cu ft. refrigerator by LG that's on sale for Presidents' Day.

This refrigerator creates craft ice balls which melt more slowly than traditional ice cubes. On the left door, you get a tall ice and water dispenser. Inside the refrigerator you'll find four flexible shelves, as well as an easy glide lower pantry drawer. And this refrigerator supports LG's ThinQ mobile app for remote monitoring.

For a limited time, this $2,889 refrigerator can be yours for just $1,798 -- a savings of more than $1,100 (or 38% off). This particular LG model is only available from The Home Depot.

Get a Frigidaire refrigerator for $198 at Walmart this weekend

Walmart

If you're looking for a small, budget fridge for the dorm, office or garage, we've found a refrigerator deal at Walmart this Presidents' Day that's not to be missed. Right now you can get a 7.5 cu. ft. Frigidaire refrigerator for just $198. Though Walmart isn't listing this as an "on sale" price, you should know that this fridge is roughly half the price of other options in this size. (We found similarly-sized Frigidaire refrigerator at Amazon for $350.)

At this price, you're not getting any fancy features -- it's not Wi-Fi enabled, it doesn't have a tablet or window built into the door and there's no ice maker. It will, however, keep your food cold and your frozen food frozen. While it is on the small size, it's larger and roomier than the typical mini-fridge. It's a good refrigerator for accommodating one to two people. (If you have a larger family, you'll definitely want a larger refrigerator -- Walmart has those on sale this Presidents' Day, too.)

Get this 4.2-star-rated fridge at Walmart for $198.

More Presidents' Day 2024 deals happening now

You'll save big when you shop big this Presidents' Day. The long weekend is historically a great time to make major purchases for your home. We're seeing major Presidents' Day deals on furniture, big President's Day savings on mattresses and -- of course -- big Presidents' Day savings on kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens and more.