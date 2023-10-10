Refresh your kitchen with Amazon's 2023 October Prime Day small appliance steals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has a ton of small kitchen appliances on sale now as part of its October Prime Day 2023 sales event. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen gadgets or buy a housewarming or hostess gift without blowing your budget. Whatever you're looking for, Amazon has tons of major deals on must-have small kitchen appliances this fall.

The CBS Essentials shopping experts have scoured Amazon for deals and rounded up top-rated, discounted stand mixers, air fryers, coffee makers and so much more. These items all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. No matter if you're upgrading to a better Keurig or gifting someone you love a new KitchenAid stand mixer, we've found the best Amazon deals on small kitchen appliances for you.

The best October Amazon Prime Day deals on small kitchen appliances

Right now, Amazon is offering deals on just about everything for your kitchen during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Shop deals on stand mixers, Keurig coffee makers, air fryers and more.

KitchenAid

The KitchenAid Artisan line is significantly less expensive than other KitchenAid stand mixer models, and this particular device is on sale at Amazon now. Right now you'll save $50 on the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 stand mixer. It's $399 (regularly $449).

This stand mixer features 10 speeds. It comes with a five-quart, dishwasher-safe stainless-steel bowl, a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Choose from tons and tons of colors.

Why we like the KitchenAid stand mixer:

It's a statement piece on your counter.

It's just as functional as it is fashionable.

The included stainless-steel bowl is dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot via Amazon

Unlike many traditional air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has a window. Instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping, watch it get that delicious crunch while it's air frying without letting all the heat out of your device.

The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food. What's unique about this device is that it features a progress bar and will display a message when it's time to add in the food (after pre-heating) or flip it over for maximum crisping. It can reach up to 400 degrees.

"I really like that I can check on my food without disturbing the cooking process," CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose says. "This machine is easy to use, but I do wish that it had a few more functions or accessories."

This air fryer is currently on sale for $80 (regularly $160).

Why we like the Instant Vortex Plus:

We love the little window and that the machine alerts you at all the right times.



The basket and tray are dishwasher safe.



Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Next lets you brew single-serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button. The espresso maker can brew three different cup sizes and offer an ultra-fast, 25-second heat-up time.

"I found myself spending close to $35 per week on coffee at Starbucks. Not anymore," one Amazon reviewer writes. "The Nespresso machine generates a beautiful thick espresso by centrifugal force which gives the end result a nice layer of crema. Totally worth the money to get the milk frothed as well for a nice latte or cappuccino."

The bestselling espresso machine typically retails for $209 on Amazon, but right now it's marked down to $139.

Why we like the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker:

The espresso machine is only 5.5 inches wide, making it a compact option that is good for small spaces.

It offers six cup size options.

It comes with a 37-ounce water reservoir so that you can make several cups without having to add more water.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Amazon

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker. This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," one verified Amazon purchaser says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker:

You can use K-cups to make individual cups of coffee or demand, or brew larger pots with grounds.

The auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up.

The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer.

Cosori via Amazon

The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. It can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up ... to the 'max crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," one Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE:

This air fryer can get really hot, really quickly.

It offers nine versatile functions.

Its basket is dishwasher safe.

Walmart

The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee maker lets you brew up to 12 ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Its removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall and can even hold a full accidental brew for easy cleanup. Get it for $60 (regularly $100) at Amazon.

"I love that it is compact, I chose mint green as a color and it looks great. Overall great addition to my countertops. I like the versatility -- coffee, tea, hot chocolate...which I can't do with my Nespresso," an Amazon customer says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker:

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces.



It's portable, meaning you can take it to work or on vacation.

It includes an auto-off feature that turns your coffee maker off 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save energy.



It's available in six fun colors.

If you're looking for an easy way to make all of your favorite meals at home this holiday season, look no further. Amazon is offering a deep, invite-only discount on this top-rated Philips air fryer. It's compact -- ideal for those with smaller kitchens.

This device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

"This air fryer is very quiet and is fast. The basket size is perfect for 1 or 2 servings," says one Amazon reviewer. "So far we've used this for sweet potato fries, grilled chicken, steak and roasted vegetables (cauliflower and broccoli). Everything turned out delicious."

Why we like the Philips 3000 Series Essential air fryer:

The air fryer features seven easy cooking presets.

It is compact enough for small kitchens.

It's versatile with a 13-in-1 design that offers several different cooking functions in one compact device.

