The best toy deals at Amazon's Prime Day-like early Black Friday sale: Little Live Pets, board games, Lego and more

Amazon has officially unveiled its 2022 Toys We Love List. The annual list includes more than 100 toy gift ideas for the holiday season that Amazon believes will be hot sellers this year.

Many of these toys are discounted right now during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon's fall deals event is on now through Oct. 12. During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon shoppers will discover slashed prices on popular products, including the most popular and best toys of the holiday season.

Bu what toys are expected to be the hottest gifts of 2022? Says Anne Carrihill, Amazon's director of toys and games: "In 2022, we're seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects. Additionally, action characters from Marvel, Pokémon, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors."

You can check out the full Amazon 2022 Toys We Love List by clicking the button below. Many of the toys on the list are available exclusively through Amazon.

Want to know which toys are discounted during Amazon's Prime-Day like sale? We've done the digging for you. Find the most popular toys from Little Live Pets, Squishmallows, Lego and more beloved kids' brands, on sale now.

(Looking for even more Hanukkah and Christmas gift ideas for kids? Check out Walmart's own 2022 Top Toy List.)

Note: The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is for Prime members only. Be sure your Amazon Prime membership is active so you can score toys on sale, plus even more Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals during the fall event.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now.

All the early Black Friday deals on toys at Amazon now

Amazon has slashed prices on many of the retailer's most popular toys during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Here are some of the top toy deal highlights at Amazon's early Black Friday sale:

Our favorite toy picks at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Here are our favorite toys on sale now at Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

Magic Mixies magical misting crystal ball with interactive pink plush toy

Magic Mixies Store via Amazon

This Magic Mixies kit was one of the hottest toys of 2021. The magical misting crystal ball with interactive pink plush toy is back again this year, and it's on sale.

Magic Mixies magical misting crystal ball with interactive pink plush toy, $76 (regularly $85)

Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring

Crayola Store via Amazon

Remove the back of this toy to trace glowing designs or keep it blank to make your own. This light-up tablet comes with six washable gel markers. This Crayola set includes built-in marker storage.

Rated 4.6-stars.

Crayola Ultimate Light Board for drawing and coloring, $25 (regularly $33)

Lego Ideas Tree House

Lego via Amazon

This incredibly detailed, 4.8-star-rated Lego tree house features three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves and play-inspiring features including a crane, swing and a treasure chest.

The 3,036-piece Lego set isn't for amateurs, though -- it's designed for ages 16 and up.

Lego Ideas Tree House, $175 (reduced from $249)

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon

Surprise! This 4.6-star-rated Little Live Pets Mama Surprise guinea pig gives birth to three babies. Feed and brush mama until her heart starts to glow. Then place her in her hutch, and she will have a baby that comes with a special care package.

Repeat the process and she will birth three babies in total.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise, $55 (reduced from $65)

Squishmallows Platypus

Amazon

Add to your little one's Squishmallows stuffed animal collection with this 14-inch rainbow platypus named Brindall.

Squishmallows Platypus, $17 (regularly $25)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset



Amazon

This toy ice cream truck has a Play-Doh soft serve machine, a scooping station, a sprinkle maker and tools and molds. Ring up customers at the register and play ice cream truck jingles.

This playset comes with 12 Play-Doh colors.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ultimate ice cream truck toy playset, $85 with coupon (regularly $95)

More top toys to discover on Amazon

These toys made it on to Amazon's 2022 Toys We Love List. They're not on sale, but they'd still make a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot

Amazon

Build a moveable Baby Groot from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" with this 476-piece Lego set.

It also comes with a pretend cassette tape and display nameplate.

Lego Marvel: I am Groot, $55

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box



Amazon

This 17-inch tall "Bluey" playhouse offers hours of fun. Just press the octopus to activate lights and over 50 sounds and phrases. It includes figures of Bingo, Bluey, Chattermax and Nana. There's even a moving dance floor where kids can recreate the opening dance scene of the show.

Rated 4.5 stars.

Bluey Ultimate Lights and Sounds playhouse and toy box, $100

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates



Amazon

This Amazon-exclusive, Duel of the Fates Qui-Gon Jinn bobblehead is one of three collectibles from "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace." Combine all three bobbleheads to create a cohesive shelf display that sets the scene.

Funko Pop! Deluxe: Star Wars Duel of The Fates, $30

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game



Amazon

This classic UNO card game has themes inspired by "Jurassic World: Dominion" on it. Play with two to 10 friends.

UNO Jurassic World Dominion card game, $11

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy



Amazon

This baby and toddler learning toy bounces and plays music. It teaches the alphabet, colors, counting to 10 and opposites. It also plays more than 75 songs, sounds and phrases, complete with multi-color lights. Toddlers can press the mic button to record and playback sounds with fun remix effects too.

Fisher-Price interactive baby and toddler learning toy, $45

