Philips Hue color smart bulbs are half price on Amazon right now

Philips Hue smart bulbs can be pricey, but they do so much more than your standard lightbulb. If you've wanted to try them out, here is your chance: You can save half off a three-pack right now at Amazon, after coupon.

Top products in this article:

Dimmable Philips Hue smart bulbs can turn 16 million colors (including 50,000 shades of warm, white light) and have an estimated 22-year lifespan. You can control the lights with your smartphone or voice assistant, or schedule their colors and brightness to change automatically throughout the day.

There's even the option to have your Philips Hue lights change color in response to the action on your TV when paired with a Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box ($203).

You can find the bulbs in packs of different quantities and brightnesses at Amazon, but only the 60W three-pack is at a steep discount right now on Amazon. Learn more about this high-tech lightbulb deal ahead.

Philips Hue (3 pack): $68

Unlike older versions of Philips Hue smart bulbs, this Bluetooth-compatible three pack doesn't require a Hue Hub to work. You will want to add a Hub, however, if you're installing a large number of Hue bulbs in different rooms or want to control your lights while away from home. (A two pack of dimmable white lights plus the Hue Hub is on sale right now for $50 at Amazon.)

Setup is relatively easy with the Philips Hue app, and takes just seconds. The bulbs, while unusually sized, fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans.

Check the coupon box on Amazon to receive an additional 15% off a three-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs (60W). Higher wattage bulbs are available, but only the 60W bulbs are on discount at Amazon.

Philips Hue (3 bulbs), $68 after coupon (reduced from $135)

