CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Summer is coming to a close, and the deals are aplenty at Walmart. You can currently find sale prices on Apple products, furniture, TVs and more at Walmart.

Top products in this article:

See all deals at Walmart now:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $279 and up (regularly $399)

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (reduced from $450)

We reviewed Walmart's stock to find the biggest discounts on top-rated products. Below, the best sales and summer clearance deals at Walmart right now. Don't miss these discounts on KitchenAid, TCL, Bissell and more brands.

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor lounge chair: $250

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia-wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy-blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia-wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing: $65

Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in four colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $65 (reduced from $110)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm): $327

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save big on the GPS version of the 41-millimeter Apple Watch Series 7 at Walmart. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. At Walmart, the Apple Watch 7 starts at just $327 for the green color. (Other colors are available at a higher price.)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (green, 41 mm), $327 and up (regularly $399)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Check out these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart has them in stock for just $100.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $278

Walmart

This smart TV with 4K picture quality allows access to thousands of streaming channels, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console and other devices without having to flip through inputs. It even offers voice control.

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $278 (reduced from $450)

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $46

Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart. It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $46 (reduced from $60)

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum: $98

Bissell via Walmart

If you're sick of Fido leaving pet hair everywhere, you need to invest in this Bissell bagless vacuum. The Bissell device features a triple-action brush roll that lifts, loosens and removes embedded pet hair. Every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell PowerLifter pet with swivel bagless upright vacuum, $98 (regularly $114)

Related content from CBS Essentials