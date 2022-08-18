You can save $110 on the Apple Watch 7 at Amazon now, and that's not all

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Amazon has all models of the Apple Watch 7 on sale now, as does Walmart. If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods. And with interchangeable Apple Watch bands, the smartwatch works with a wide range of fashion styles, too.

Top products in this article:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $290 and up (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $429 and up (reduced from $529)

We found deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch SE and more. There are plenty more deals on other Apple products too, ahead.

Keep reading to shop the best Apple Watch deals right now.

Deals on Apple Watches

These Apple Watches deals are available now at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $290 and up

Apple Store via Amazon

Right now, you can save on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 -- and up. On Amazon, it goes for $329 now.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $290 and up (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $329

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Walmart and Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $329 and up (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + cellular, $429 and up (reduced from $529)

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $229

Amazon

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch SE GPS (blue, 40mm), $229 (reduced from $359)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) (refurbished): $286

Walmart

The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two cases sizes: 40mm and 44mm (versus 41mm and 45mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that's cheaper than Amazon's price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you're willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm, refurbished, white), $286 (reduced from $430)

Shop Apple Watch bands on Amazon

Don't forget to accessorize! Your Apple Watch band doesn't have to be boring. It can reflect your personal style. Check out these Apple Watch bands for sale at Amazon now.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.)

Amazon

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5 pc.), $8 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Apple Watch sport loop band

Amazon

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41 mm and 45 mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Apple Watch sport loop band, $46 (regularly $49)

Apple Watch modern buckle band



Apple Store via Amazon

This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42 mm and 44 mm Apple Watch models. It's no longer currently on sale, but still a great buy.

Apple Watch modern buckle band (red), $149

More Apple tech on sale now

Shop more of your favorite Apple products on sale at Amazon and Walmart right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $100

Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $180



Apple

Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. Compared with older models, these AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price -- specifically $250. That's why the deal we found at Amazon is a big deal.

Now at $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple MagSafe battery pack: $87



Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe battery pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save by buying an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon.

Apple MagSafe battery pack, $87 (regularly $99)

Apple AirPods Max: $480

Apple via Amazon

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549. Buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay as little as $480.

Apple AirPods Max (blue), $480 (regularly $549)

Apple iPad 9: $299



Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $445

Amazon

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

Available in four colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB), $445 (reduced from $499)

Apple iPad Pro 5: $749

Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.



Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $749 (reduced from $799)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)

Apple Pencil 2: $99

Amazon

The Apple Pencil is designed for drawing or writing on the Apple iPad. The second-generation device is the latest Apple Pencil. It is compatible with all the latest models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini. There's currently only a used option available.

Apple Pencil 2 (refurbished), $99 (reduced from $129)

Related content from CBS Essentials