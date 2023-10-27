Best patio heater deals for dropping temps in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Patio heaters aren't reserved for your favorite restaurants. You too can add one to your outdoor space for a comfortable atmosphere when temperatures drop. They can be pricey though, which is where these deals we've found come in. These reviewer-loved patio heaters from Amazon, Wayfair and more come in various forms, from stand heaters to countertop. Note that stand heaters require propane tanks.

When purchasing a heater, it's important to note its BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating of a patio heater, the higher the heat output. You'll want at least 20 BTUs per square foot of the outdoor space you want to heat.

Patio heater deals

Score sale prices now on these patio heaters from West Elm, Merrick Lane and more.

Miceli propane tabletop patio heater: $120 (25% off)

Wayfair

Is a stand heater too much of a space commitment for you? Then try a tabletop one. This bronze tabletop heater with a propane tank inside has 9,500 BTUs of heat output. It automatically turns off when tipped over. It's small enough that you can easily take this little heater with you on road trips.

This heater is currently $120, reduced from $159.

Why we like this heater:

This is the most affordable tabletop heater option on this list. Plus, we love that it automatically shuts off if tipped over.

Hiland quartz glass tube heater: $279 (44% off)

Amazon

This 40,000 BTU heater from Amazon offers a high-end look. It shuts off when tipped over, and has wheels so you can easily move it around. Find it in four colors.

This 4.4-star-rated heater is currently $279, reduced from $499. Prices vary by color. You can also order this heater with a cover.

"The flame going most of the way up the middle is a little like a campfire, something to watch while you are getting warm," an Amazon reviewer says. "Holds up to a pretty good wind too. I've had several of the round-bottomed ones blow over which really messes up the top, not to mention bending the long tube. This one doesn't seem to blow over and I live in a pretty windy place."

Why we like this heater:

This heater offers a high-end look.

Electric tabletop patio heater: $130 (17% off)

Wayfair

This 1,500-watt electric tabletop heater looks like a cool office lamp and heats up to 12 square feet. It has a pull-string switch, plus auto shutoff and anti-tip protection for safety. It uses a halogen tube technology to heat your space.

This 4.3-star-rated heater is currently $130, reduced from $157.

"They not only set the mood but also keep folks nice and toasty during brisk fall evenings," a reviewer says.

Why we like this heater:

This heater looks like a cool lamp.

Merrick Lane stainless-steel patio heater: $156 (save $48)

Walmart

This 40,000 BTU heater is 7.5 feet tall and made of stainless steel. It comes in four colors.

This heater has wheels and an automatic safety shutoff. It promises to heat up to 16 feet.

This heater with a push-button ignition is currently $156, reduced from $204. Prices vary by color.

Why we like this heater:

This is your most affordable stand heater.

West Elm standing patio heater: $210 (30% off)

West Elm

This 40,000 BTU heater from West Elm can warm up to 200 square feet. It has wheels for easy movement and comes in three colors.

This heater that offers a sleek look is currently $210, reduced from $299. It's selling out fast, so be sure to shop now.

Why we like this heater:

This heater offers a sleek look.

Fire Sense propane standing patio heater: $178 (22% off)

Wayfair

This weather-resistant 46,000 BTU stand heater from Wayfair comes in two colors and has wheels. It's made of powder-coated steel and turns off if it tips. Its heat range diameter is nine feet.

This 4.6-star-rated stand heater is currently $178, reduced from $230. The price varies by color.

Why we like this heater:

This heater offers the highest BTU rating here.

Related content from CBS Essentials