NuFace Memorial Day sale: Save big on NuFace starter kits including the NuFace Trinity, the NuFace Mini and more

If you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine, you're in luck. The NuFace Memorial Day sale is going on now, with 20% off many of the brand's most popular skin toners, serums and toning devices. Shop the sale now and enjoy significant savings on the NuFace Trinity starter kit, a CBS Essentials staff favorite, or explore NuFace's body toning device.

NuFace Mini starter kit, $167 (reduced from $209)

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $271 (reduced from $339)

NuFace is best known for its innovative skincare devices. The popular skincare tech use electrical microcurrents to stimulate your face for firmer skin. The brand's skincare products are designed to complement the devices for added hydration, brightness and firming.

Many of NuFace's bestselling products are on sale now for Memorial Day. To help you sort through all of the great savings available during the beauty brand's holiday weekend deals, we've selected our favorite picks.

If you don't have a NuFace device yet, the NuFace Memorial Day sale is a great time to get one. Begin with one of these device starter sets to try out NuFace's device systems and compatible skincare products.

Nuface Trinity starter set: $271



NuFace

The NuFace Trinity starter set is a great option for first-time NuFace users. The portable Trinity toning device stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit that includes a charging cradle, power adapter and two ounces of hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $271 (reduced from $339)

NuFace mini starter kit: $167

NuFace

The NuFace mini starter set is the most budget-friendly starter kit available from NuFace. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, along with a two-ounce bottle of the NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer and a power adapter. It is even more affordable during the Memorial Day sale at 20% off.

NuFace mini starter kit, $167 (reduced from $209)

NuFace NuBody body toning device: $319

NuFace

Use NuFace's signature microcurrent technology for body sculpting with the NuFace NuBody body toning device. NuFace advises that users might see results with five minutes of use per day per treatment area.

NuFace NuBody body toning device, $319 (reduced from $399)

NuFace Fix start set: $127

NuFace

The NuFace Fix device is a smaller microcurrent toning device designed to address fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used to create the look of fuller lips. This starter set comes with the NuFace Fix device and the NuFace Fix serum.

NuFace Fix start set, $127 (reduced from $159)

NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer

NuFace

This lightweight, hydrating gel primer is designed for use with a NuFace facial toning device. It conducts microcurrents from your toning device to your facial muscles for optimal results. It is infused with hyaluronic acid to help hydrate and restore your skin.

NuFace hydrating leave-on gel primer, $23 (reduced from $29)

