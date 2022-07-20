Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best home deals on kitchen appliances, decor and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Westend61/Getty Images

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now in full swing. From plush blankets to luxe kitchen upgrades, there are so many great home deals available at Nordstrom right now. But some of the most popular Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals have already sold out, so if you're planning on shopping the sale, now's the time to act.

Below are our top picks of home deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can still get, plus everything you need to know about the sale.

Top products in this article:

Shop all the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals:

Simplehuman 58-liter rectangular sensor trash can set, $218 (reduced from $312)

Vitamix 7500 blender bundle, $550 (reduced from $790)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now officially open to everyone, so make sure to shop ASAP before even more deals sell out. It ends on July 31.

Best home deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on smart picture frames, pan sets, throw blankets and more.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame: $160

Nordstrom

This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode, and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.

Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $160 (reduced from $179)

Vitamix 7500 blender bundle: $550

Nordstrom

Save $240 on this Vitamix bundle, which includes the 7500 Vitamix motor base, a 64-ounce container, tamper, starter guide, recipe book, 32-ounce dry grains container and two 20-ounce cups with to-go lids.

Vitamix 7500 blender bundle, $550 (reduced from $790)

Apothke Votive candle gift set: $50

Nordstrom

Stock up on soy wax candles to keep things cozy this fall with this set of six candles from Apothke. The set includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle. The set is $14 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Apothke Votive candle gift set, $50 (reduced from $64)

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board: $40

Nordstrom

Save nearly $20 on this elegant, round serving board. Crafted with cool marble and warm wood, this piece will be the star of your next charcuterie spread.

At Home round marble and acacia wood serving board, $40 (reduced from $59)

Viking nonstick stainless steel fry pan set: $100

Nordstrom

Save $50 on two stainless steel, non-stick frying pans from Viking during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The set includes one 10-inch pan and one 12-inch pan.

Viking nonstick stainless steel fry pan set (2 pc), $100 (reduced from $150)

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set: $800

Nordstrom

Or save $100 when you invest in an 11-piece cookware set from Viking, which includes a 12-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert, 7-quart Dutch oven with lid and a 4-quart sauté pan with lid.

Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set, $800 (reduced from $900)

Simplehuman 58-liter rectangular sensor trash can set: $218

Nordstrom

This 58-liter trash Simplehuman trash can will automatically open with a wave of a hand or at the sound of your voice and comes with an odor-fighting pod, custom-fit liners and a microfiber mitt to keep the stainless steel clean. It's almost $100 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Simplehuman 58-liter rectangular sensor trash can set, $218 (reduced from $312)

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic patchwork pattern throw blanket: $105

Nordstrom

"Classic Barefoot Dreams quality and just an overall gorgeous print," raves one reviewer about this plush microfiber blanket. It's available for $53 off its usual price.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic patchwork pattern throw blanket, $105 (reduced from $158)

Ui mug and warmer set: $66

Nordstrom

This mug, available in three colors, comes with a charger that uses magnetic induction to heat the bottom of the mug. The result: Your morning coffee stays at 135ºF no matter how long it takes you to drink it. And when you're not using the charger to keep the mug warm, it can be used to wirelessly charge your phone.

It's currently $22 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ohom Ui mug and warmer set, $66 (reduced from $88)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

Check out the rest of our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale roundups: