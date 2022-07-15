Kiehl's, Nuface and more: The best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 may be over, but it isn't the only big sale in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to the general public, and there are so many great deals to shop -- especially when it comes to beauty products. But hurry: Many of these discounted beauty gadgets and skin care kits will likely sell out before the sale is over.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Nars Orgasm blush duo, $40 ($64 value)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened to everyone on July 15, 2022. But due to some shoppers getting early access, the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale are likely to sell out fast, so start your shopping ASAP! The sale ends Sunday, July 31. So you have two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great beauty deals.

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more.

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit: $39

Nordstrom

This three-piece Nordstrom Anniversary Sale-exclusive set includes the Brow Wiz mechanical brow pencil, Brow Definer and clear brow gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills deluxe brow kit, $39 ($68 value)

Nars Orgasm blush duo: $40

Nordstrom

Widely hailed as a "Holy Grail" makeup product, this duo set includes two full-size shades of Nars' award-winning Orgasm blush.

Nars Orgasm blush duo, $40 ($64 value)

Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set: $48

Nordstrom

Make sure your skin stays protected this summer by using a top-rated sunscreen. This three-piece set includes a 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop's Unseen broad spectrum SPF 40, an invisible, weightless, scent-free protectant. The set also includes a 1 oz. bottle of Supergoop Play Everyday lotion (SPF 50), a fast-absorbing, non-greasy sunscreen that's sweat- and water-resistant.

Unfortunately, this Supergoop set is currently sold out, but keep checking back in case of a restock (or check out these other top-rated sunscreen options for 2022).

OUT OF STOCK: Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Set (3 pc.), $48 (a $78 value)

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Planner Collection: $260

Nordstrom

Refresh your entire makeup collection with this set from Trish McEvoy. It includes Fragrance X Eau de Parfum (0.2 oz.), Fragrance 100 Eau de Parfum (0.2 oz.), Beauty Booster Cream SPF 30 (1.8 oz.), Eye Base Essentials (0.12 oz.), Intense Gel Eyeliner in Black (0.04 oz.), Lash Curling Tubular Mascara (0.18 oz.), Instant Eye Lift (0.1 oz.), Translucent Finishing Powder (0.33 oz.), Liquid Face Color (0.12 oz.), Fast-Track Face Stick Bronzer (0.08 oz.), Fast-Track Face Stick Highlight (0.08 oz.), Lip Liner in Barely There (0.04 oz.), Lip Color in Easy Nude 4 (0.12 oz.), Matte Lip Color in Sheer Mulberry (0.12 oz.), Liquid Lip Color in Red (0.1 oz.), Beauty Booster® Lip Gloss (0.28 oz.), Precision Brow Shaper (0.003 oz.) and a place and blend sponge.

The Power of Makeup Makeup Planner Collection, $260 (a $707 value)

Le Labo Eau de Parfum discovery set: $65 (out of stock)

Nordstrom

Try out a new scent this summer with the Le Labo Eau de Parfum discovery set. It includes three fan-favorite fragrances: AnOther 13 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.), The Noir 29 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.) and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum (0.17 oz.).

Unfortunately, the Le Labo Eau de Parfum discovery set is currently sold out, but keep checking back in case there's a restock.

OUT OF STOCK: Le Labo Eau de Parfum discovery set, $65

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49

Nordstrom

Stock up on this top-rated moisturizer by Kiehl's. It features beta carotene (an antioxidant), cocoa butter to soften skin and sesame oil, an emollient. This 33.8-ounce refill container, on sale for $49 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, is a $160 value (compared with the non-refill).

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer: $49 (reduced from $82)

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $64 (out of stock)

Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Unfortunately the Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser is already sold out, but keep checking back in case of a restock.

OUT OF STOCK: Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

Nordstrom isn't the only store with great beauty deals to shop now. Here are our picks for the best beauty deals on Amazon that you can get right now.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $70

Amazon

Save $10 on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof too.

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $70 (reduced from $80)

Litbear acne pimple patches: $10

Amazon

These pimple patches are extra large and can cover big breakout areas. Tea tree and calendula oil promise to soothe redness while the hydrocolloid patch helps to shrink zits and whiteheads. Get 80 patches for more than half off right now on Amazon.

Litbear acne pimple patches (80 pc), $10 (reduced from $22)

Glow Recipe gift set: $53

Amazon

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids, and improve skin tone.

Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $25

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to give yourself a sparkling smile. This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $25 (reduced from $55)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750: $270

Amazon

This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips is on sale right now on Amazon: Get it for $60 off list price.

The DiamondClean 9750 connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. It features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.

Choose from two colors.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $270 after coupon (reduced from $330)

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $37



Modelones via Amazon

This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file, buffer, cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $37 (regularly $50)

Nuface Trinity starter kit

Amazon

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $339

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $139

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin



Amazon

This lightweight salicylic acid lotion gently exfoliates dry, scaly, or rough skin on legs and upper arms.

CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, $35

